Philadelphia weather during NFL Draft - Will it rain?

The NFL ran the risk of an outdoor Super Bowl in the chilly Northeast three years back and now they are holding an outdoor draft in Philadelphia this weekend.

That’s all well and good, but what if it rains?

The NFL got pretty lucky –as Philly weather can be volatile in April – as there is just a 10 percent chance of rain throughout Thursday and Friday, according to The Weather Channel. The final day of the draft on Saturday could have some afternoon thunderstorms. The chance of thunder and lightning right now on that day is 40 percent.

Thursday night is the big focus for the city and the league, with Round 1 scheduled for that evening. According to Weather.com, “A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63 F. Winds S at 10-15 mph.”

Temps will rise throughout the weekend with a high of 83 during the day on Friday and 87 during the day on Saturday.

The NFL says it is prepared if it begins to rain.

“It’s a rain or shine event,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s senior vice president of events told Philly.com. “At the end of the day, the core of the draft needs to continue onward. If we need to transition to another space we are ready for that.”