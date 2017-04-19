Artist renderings of the 2017 NFL draft in Philly are absolutely epic

Tourists to Philadelphia are complaining that they can't run up Philly's famous Museum of Art Rocky Steps unencumbered.

Fairmount residents are complaining that they can't really walk anywhere.

And starting this weekend, Philly commuters will complain when the inner ring at Eakins Oval is shut for even more intense construction.

But as an NFL fan or a proud Philadelphian looks at the above images of what the NFL draft stage and NFL Experience will look like in Ben Franklin Parkway next weekend, one can't help but be absolutely blown away.

As the NFL announced in a press release, "When the 82nd NFL Draft comes to Philadelphia from April 27 to April 29, the NFL will bring a record number of free fan experiences, including interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, flag football competitions, autograph sessions, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and more. The 2017 NFL Draft will occur along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, incorporating famed city landmarks such as The Franklin Institute and the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. For the first time, the NFL is constructing an open-air theater where fans can view all three Draft days in an outdoor environment. This unique setup will allow for the largest live audience ever to view the team selections."

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to ascend on the Art Museum area next weekend.