 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

Brent Celek takes pay cut, Eagles still way over cap

The Eagles still need several roster moves to get under the NFL's salary threshold.

By
Evan Macy
 Published : April 18, 2017 | Updated : April 18, 2017

Brent Celek, as he always does, showed to be a team player when he agreed to take a $1 million pay cut, dropping his 2016 cap hit from $4 million to $3 million.

In need of salary cap relief, the Eagles simply extended Celek's guarantee over one more season on his $13 million deal (with $6 million promised) from last offseason.

The tight end's announcement barely makes a debt in the Eagles' deficit, which will stand just over $9 million after they spend what is expected to be $6 million in draft picks next week.

A Jason Peters restructure could be next, if the future Hall of Fame left tackle agrees, as his $11.7 million cap hit could really help Philly if they were able to figure out a team-friendly compromise.

Other expendable players include Ryan Mathews and Jason Kelce, whose releases would open nearly $4 million apiece in cap space.

The Eagles are also exploring trade options to move Mychal Kendricks — a dynamic 3-4 linebacker who had trouble getting on the field last season — though his deal is not particularly attractive to any possible trade partner.

With eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, don't be surprised if a few players on the current roster are moved in addition to any possible trades of picks or draft position. With Howie Roseman's notorious salary cap creativity, anything is possible — especially in the post-Brock Osweiler megatrade era (as the Browns essentially were send a draft pick as compensation for also taking on the salary of the overpaid Osweiler).

Tags:SportsNFLNFL draftNFL draft 2017EaglesPhillyPhiladelphia

Have Your SayLeave a comment

 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe