Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery flash brilliance going deep after scramble in OTAs

Just wait until Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery hit the field together for the first time in the newest iteration of the Eagles' offense. There's some exciting potential there.

The duo made an impressive play in practice at OTAs Monday, as Wentz rolled far left out of the pocket and, on the run, gunned a spiral through traffic to his new big-threat wide receiver. It was the highlight of a rainy day of spring rehearsal.

"It was kind of a broken play," Wentz told the media after the session. "It was a play-action pass and I just didn't feel comfortable with the routes and they had it covered pretty well so I scrambled and made a play. Alshon had really good recognition to take it deep, Torrey [Smith] was in the intermediate area and I had confidence in going to Alshon deep."

The play was impressive for a number of reasons, the most interesting of which was the seeming chemistry Jeffery and Wentz appeared to have on the field after having worked together for just a few short weeks. However, without pads on and still at the beginning of June, it was just a rep in practice.

"He's a great quarterback," Jeffery said of the 35-yard or so reception. "It was a scramble play. Coach always says: If someone goes short, someone go deep."

What does Jeffery make of the play?

"I think that's just playing football," he said smiling.

Jeffery admits there is a lot of work to be done, not just on the field but off it too. Getting to know the intricacies of how a teammate approaches the game and how they perform on the field doesn't happen over night.

"I think the same time you spend on the field is the same time you have to spend off the field, hanging out and talking about football," Jeffery said. "It shouldn't take that long, maybe a couple weeks but for the most part I think we are all clicking and getting along."

Jeffery, who came to Philly on a one-year self-gamble this offseason from Chicago is new to the NovaCare Complex, as is former 49ers speedster Torrey Smith and rookie receivers Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson. The communication and chemistry off the field is just as important at this early juncture.

"It is a process first and foremost," Wentz said. "You have to take advantage of every rep you get. We are limited outside of practice time to go outside and throw together. Those reps are huge. This summer when we get together that will be huge. And also off the field we can come in and watch film."