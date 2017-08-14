Eagles' Ronald Darby says he wants Wendell Smallwood's number

Ronald Darby is a perfect fit in Philadelphia.

The recently acquired 23-year-old cornerback — sent over from the Bills in exchange for Jordan Matthews Friday — is already making dazzling plays in the Eagles' secondary against one of the most talented wide receiving units in football.

He fills a huge area of need and will get to lace up his cleats not far from his hometown in Maryland — less than two hours.

"I fit perfectlt into it," Darby said of his place in Jim Schwartz' defensive scheme. "I look at myself as a man corner, I like the bump and run and when you have players behind you, you have confidence, they will be there and can get sideline to sideline and knock somebody's head off.

The shock has worn off, but it was a tough situation for Darby to understand in the immediate aftermath of the trade last week. He's glad to be in Philly and not in another place (a place with worse safeties than Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod).

"My heart dropped first because I heard 'trade' and some teams I didn't want to go to," the third year player said. "But when I heard Philly I thought, "okay that isn't that bad, that up front is crazy, we have experienced safeties, okay I can do that.' I knew I could do a lot worse."

Only one issue remains. His number.

LeGarrette Blount just shed the number 35, reuniting with his old number 29 after Terrence Brooks switched to 24. Which meant the only number available for Darby was the undesired number 35. Darby wants something in the 20's, specifically 28 — Wendell Smallwood's number.

Would the Eagles running back be willing to part with his number for the Birds' hopeful shutdown corner of the future?

"I'm not in any rush," Smallwood said."He can try to sway me though."​