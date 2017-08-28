Fantasy football: best new team names for 2017

There are a few faux pas a fantasy team owner can commit when naming his team. One of these is naming your team after a player who is not on your team. An unwritten rule implies that the best, and funniest team names are applicable to your roster. In other words, be prepared to take on the wrath of haters if you name your team "Saved by Le'Veon Bell" when your Bell-less team loses to the team that has the Steelers running back.
And the more creative the better. If you draft Carlos Hyde and Tyreek Hill, try "Hyde and Tyreek."
Below are some of our favorite new fantasy football names for the 2017 season. To check out some more names we love, read out list of not safe for work team names here.
Forgot Talib the safety on
Can I Borrow a Theilen
Dak That Pass Up
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Death Ertz-tificate
The Mixon Administration
Hyde yo kids, Hyde yo wife
Hyde and Tyreek
Get your Tyreek On
Golden Tate Warriors
Golden McCaffrey
Fournetteflix and Chill
Little Red Fournette
Fournettecation
Make America Brate Again
99 Problems but a Mitch ain't One
All you Snead is Love
Kizer Wide Shut
Will Tye the Science Guy
Ware Mahomes at?
Kelce Lately