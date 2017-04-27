Jets first round pick Jamal Adams is straight New York

Jamal Adams is straight New York, through and through.

Selected sixth overall Thursday night by the Jets, the LSU safety has an NFL pedigree, ties to the New York area and the kind of swag that will endear him to the Jets' faithful as he joins a revamping secondary.

On the red carpet prior to the first round, Adams, who left the Tigers after his junior year, was wearing a white suit with black a black diamond pattern designed by Jay Lombardo. And he was proud of his fashion sense in front of the media minutes after joining the NFL.

"I felt like I was the best dressed by far. For me to be sitting here saying I was not the best dressed, I would be lying to you."

Adams fell a bit after being projected as high as second on many mock drafts. He more or less fell into the Jets' laps at the six spot.

"On my visit they told me that if I slipped to six, which they didn't see coming it was a no brainer," Adams said. "They would come and get me... it's great to be a Jet."

Jamal Adams' father George played for the Giants and was also a first round pick. But there will be no New York-team turmoil between the proud dad and his son.

"It's crazy that he played for the Giants and now I play for the Jets," Adams said. "He's not afraid to tell the Giants fans he's a Jets guy now. I am sure he is bleeding green and white."

After a solid career filled with potential on one of college football's top defenses, Adams is leaving the football-crazy but relatively tame media market of Baton Rouge for the Big Apple.

"You don't realize how big the media is in New York," he said. "We had a house in Hackensac, my parents are from New York and New Jersey. Everything happens for a reason.​

What will he do when he gets his first six-figure paycheck?

"The first check is going straight into Chase Bank," he said with a smile.