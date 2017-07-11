MLB trade rumors: Phillies Tommy Joseph, Pat Neshek good fits for Yankees

The Yankees' biggest areas of need appear to be first base and bullpen and, if they choose to be buyers, the Phillies have pretty attractive players available at both positions.

Pat Neshek, the Phillies' lone All-Star has had a superb first half, boasting a 1.30 ERA. He is no doubt the Philadelphia player most-likely to be moved — and according to reports New York, Boston and Kansas City are among the teams scouting the 36-year-old journeyman sidearmer. With Tyler Clippard less than reliable as the Yanks setup man, Neshek could be a great fit for the team at a relatively lost cost (althrough other bidders could raise the price and benefit Philly).

At first base, the Yanks lost up and coming prospect Greg Bird to injury woes and have not found a solid option at the spot. Ji-Man Choi and Chris Carter have been subpar at the plate for New York at a position typically potent offensively.

For Philadelphia, Tommy Joseph, 25, has had a decent year and has shown some power with 15 homers — but might benefit from a change of scenery. He is also the catalyst for a logjam at first, blocking minor league All-Star and red-hot prospect Rhys Hoskins, who was second in all of minor league baseball in homers and RBI in 2016, has told media members that he feels he is ready for the big leagues. Phils GM Matt Klentak agrees, and has gone on to say that he is not comfortable moving either Hoskins or Joseph to another position to make room for both.

Joseph would be a good fit in pinstripes, and the Yankees deep farm system certainly offers attactive pieces for the last place rebuilding Phillies as they look to find some kind of indication as to what their future looks like.

The trade deadline is July 31 at 4 p.m. and both teams are expected to be quite active.