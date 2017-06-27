NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony has interest in Sixers

The Sixers couldn't possibly have interest in trading for or signing Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, could they?

According to Anthony himself, the 10-time All-Star would consider playing in either Philly or Washington, in order to stay close to New York and near his son.

As he goes through some issues with his wife, actress La La, Anthony is reluctant to move too far away fron the Big Apple.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News broke it down Monday, saying, "According to a person familiar with Anthony's thinking, Carmelo is no longer enamored with playing in Los Angeles if it means having to be away from his son for an extended period of time. Anthony, according to the same source, was toying with the idea of orchestrating a move to either Philadelphia or Washington, which would keep him close to New York. However, Anthony's mind-set now is to stay in New York and play for the Knicks … even though Jackson doesn't want him."

The Sixers could have the cap room to take on $54 million over the next two seasons and are in need of veteran locker room leadership. They also need shooters, and Anthony's career .452 shooting percentage and 24.8 points per game would certainly lift the offense.

But Anthony, 33, is a player who needs the ball to be effective, and the Sixers — while looking to add free agents — are not quite ready to swing for the fences, preferring Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz be catalysts on offense.

It is unlikely a move to Philly will take place, but recent history has shown that any player can go to any team in the blink of an eye (like Kevin Durant's shocking move to the Warriors last summer).