NFL draft visitor's guide: A Philly suggestion for fans of every team

Welcome to Philadelphia. We know you're a football fan (you're here for the draft) so we want you to feel at home in our city (we love football too).

Here's our best recommendation on what to do while you're in the city for fans of each NFL team:

Buffalo Bills — Chickie's and Pete's

If you're looking for wings and from the birthplace of wins, look no further that Philly's favorite sports bar Chickie's and Pete's. Breaded, deep fried and with a kick, eat them with a bucket of crabs or crab fries.

Miami Dolphins — R2L Restaurant

It might not be as epic as a Miami sunset, but heading to the 37th floor of Two Liberty Place at dusk is a pretty cool way to start your night.

New England Patriots — Delilah's

If we (ever) won the Super Bowl here in Philly we'd party all year long. Here's a good spot to keep your party going.

New York Jets — Spread Bagelry

​We aren't going to try and beat you at your own (bagel) game, New York. Which is why we suggest our favorite Montreal-style bagel spot instead.

Baltimore Ravens — Adventure Aquarium

​We have an aquarium too — well, Camden does — but a nice walk over the Ben Franklin Bridge to New Jersey is a perfect midday trek for a Baltimorean.

Cincinnati Bengals — Hard Street Cafe

We understand Cincy is known for having some of the best chili in the world. Well, here's Philly's No. 1 rated chili (by Zagat).

Cleveland Browns — Theatre of Living Arts

We may not have the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but the famous old school concert venue on South Street knows how to rock. And after the show, you might just see your favorite musician waiting in line at Jim's Steaks after the show.

Pittsburgh Steelers — City Hall

We heard you love bridges in Pittsburgh? City Hall allows visitors to climb to the very top of the historic building to get a 360 degree look at the city — and at our bridges too.

Indianapolis Colts — The Palestra

We know how basketball crazy the state of Indiana is, and no hoops fan's trek to Philly would be complete without a visit to the historic Palestra on UPenn's campus.

Tennessee Titans —Johnny Utah's

The bar is a slice of the country music scene right here in Philly and a favorite for music fans as well as residents of the Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Field House

Allen Robinson is a proud Penn State alum and your best wide receiver. Head to a great NFL bar, and the best Penn State bar in Philly, located just next to Reading Terminal Market.

Kansas City Chiefs — Big Charlie's Saloon

That's right, our city has it's own Kansas City sports bar located in South Philly. It's been nicknamed "Arrowhead East" and is among the best dive bars in the city.

Las Vegas Raiders — Sugar House Casino

If you're an Oakland Raiders fan, we feel ya. Maybe you need to gamble away your troubles. If you're from Las Vegas and amped to welcome your new NFL franchise, maybe you need to gamble to celebrate.

Los Angeles Chargers — Boathouse Row and Kelly Drive

We know you try and stay in shape, like all good Los Angelenos. One of the most beautiful jogs and sightlines in the city is to start on the back side of the Art Museum and jog west alongside Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River.

Dallas Cowboys — Eastern State Penitentiary

Just because we are sending you to the first big prison in America — one that was the model for prisons all across the world — doesn't mean we hate you (though many of us do). We just want to share some of our proud history with you. Eastern State has a fascinating self-guided tour where you can see the cell that once housed Al Capone.

New York Giants — Famous Fourth Street Deli

It's not Carnagie Deli or Katz's, but there's no where better in Philly to grab a corned beef sandwich or a knish.

Washington Redskins — Olde City

Hailing from our nation's capital, a visit to Philly can't be complete without a visit to Independence Hall, the place that gave birth to this great country and was the Revolutionary War era capital of the U.S.

Detroit Lions — Simeone Museum

A match made in heaven for visitors from Detroit, the museum celebrates the "spirit of compassion" in car racing. The facility boasts one of the biggest collection of racing cars in the world.

Green Bay Packers — Meltkraft

We know you're looking for cheese. If you don't find the cheese curd food truck on the parkway your next best bet is Meltkraft in Center City.

Chicago Bears — Pizza Brain

Order the "Buffy" here, the Philly take on a Buffalo chicken pizza. It's different than Chicago deep-dish but you won't be disappointed with a slice in this Fishtown favorite.

Minnesota Vikings — Wissahickon Park

OK so, we don't have as many lakes as Minnesota but for a taste of the outdoors without really leaving the city, check out Wissahickon Park and its series of trails.

Atlanta Falcons — Ms. Tootsies

We can do soul food too, and that's why Falcons fans need to stuff their face with deliciousness from this South Street establishment to help get over the worst loss in Super Bowl history.

New Orleans Saints — South Street

It's not quite Bourbon Street, but a festive weekend stroll down South Street in search of a watering hole is a Philadelphia rite of passage — one that's repeated by college students ad nauseam.

Carolina Panthers — Deke's Bar-B-Que

​A great barbecue spot can be found in the up-and-coming hip Manayunk (as Charlotte itself continues to explode with young people).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Philadelphia's Seaport Patriots and Pirates

We see Tampa's pirate obsession and offer our own, down by the Delaware River.

Arizona Cardinals — Mitchell and Ness

If you're a Cardinals fan you're probably a Suns fan. And if you're a Suns fan we have something in common — Charles Barkley. Grab a throwback Sir Charles jersey at one of Philly's best niche apparel shops at Mitchell and Ness.

San Francisco 49ers — Skyless Games

Download and play a Skyless Game to support our Philly tech startups.​

Los Angeles Rams — Mighty Mick's

It's the gym where Rocky worked out. This site combines two L.A. passions, movies and staying fit.

Seattle Seahawks — Reading Terminal Market

It's a little different than Seattle's Fish Market but if you're renting an AirBnB and need high quality ingredients this is the place to shop. It's also one of Philly's best lunch spots, we recommend Tommy DiNic's roast pork sandwich.