Philadelphia Eagles 2017 NFL schedule leaks

According to various sources, four games of the Eagles 2017 schedule are now known by the public.

First, thanks to a Mike Francesa leak of the entire Giants schedule, we know that the Eagles will host New York on Sunday, Sept. 24, Week 3.

The second game against the Giants will take place, according to the leak, in Week 15 on Dec. 17.

The reported second meeting with New York would take place at MetLife Stadium and would be the third straight road game for the Birds, who are also reportedly playing in Seattle and Los Angeles in Weeks 13 and 14.

The Eagles had asked the NFL to schedule their games against the Rams and Chargers in back-to-back weeks, but the Seattle game allows Philly to stay out west in between games if they want to.

The Giants' Week 17 game against the Redskins also implies that the Eagles will face the Cowboys in their final game.

Reports also say that the Eagles will open with a divisional game, in Washington against the Redskins in Week 1 according to ESPN's Adam Caplan.

Other leaks continue to hit Twitter and we'll update as they do. The entire schedule will hit the airwaves at 8 p.m. Thursday night.