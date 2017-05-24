Phillies minor league update: Farm system providing early hope

Citizens Bank Park has seen some pretty dreary days through the first two months of the season, and that’s even before the dog days of summer.

All is not lost, though, for the Phillies organization. With interest dwindling with each loss, fans are – more than ever – turning their attention to the farm system. With a wealth of talent beaming from the lower Single-A classes all the way through to Lehigh Valley, there have been some pretty impressive numbers put up from the prospects.

Here’s a look at some of the ones that have caught our eye:

1B Rhys Hoskins, Lehigh Valley (AAA)

Through 44 games, Hoskins has been mashing the ball just as effectively as he was last season with Double-A Reading. Among qualified players, he leads the team with a .318 average all while displaying power in the form of 12 home runs and 36 RBI – both of which are either the most on the team or tied for first. Including last season, he has now hit 50 homers with 152 RBI in 179 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

LF Andrew Pullin, Reading (AA)

The 23-year-old saw his first action in Double-A last year and more than held his own with a .346 average in 46 games. Starting the year in Reading, Pullin has continued to hit the pitchers at that level to the tune of a .338 average with a team-high 31 RBI and 15 doubles. He’s also tacked on 10 homers.

C Jorge Alfaro, Lehigh Valley (AAA)

With Cameron Rupp struggling and Andrew Knapp getting more action as of late, the Phillies could certainly use some help behind the plate. Alfaro may be the first one to get called up as he’s batting .281 with 20 RBI in 34 games.

SP Ben Lively, Lehigh Valley (AAA)

A 5-1 record is always a nice sight, but the numbers don’t stop there for Lively. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA with a team-high 38 strikeouts to only five walks. His WHIP sits at 0.95. He’s also picked up a complete among his eight starts.

CF Mickey Moniak, Lakewood (A)

The No. 1 overall pick in 2016, Moniak sports a .285 average with 17 RBI, a team-high 25 runs and 13 extra-base hits. The 19-year-old has adjusted pretty well after playing 46 games in the Grapefruit League in 2016 where he batted .284 with 28 RBI in 46 games.

2B Scott Kingery, Reading (AA)

A prospect that’s hard not to love, Kingery’s hard-nosed play continues to reap the benefits for his club. The second baseman has smacked a team-high 14 homers to go along with 28 RBI and a whopping 41 runs scored, which is 16 more than the second highest. He’s shown some speed, as well, stealing nine of the 10 bases he’s attempted.