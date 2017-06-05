Sixers GM says team wants to arrange workout with Lonzo Ball

There were reports that came out suggesting Lonzo Ball, a projected top three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, had interest in meeting with only two teams: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers general manager, Bryan Colangelo, denied those reports, saying he wasn’t sure where that report came from. That being said, he did say the team is interested in working out Ball.

“We certainly have an interest in meeting and talking with all top 10 prospects,” Colangelo said at the Sixers training facility following the team’s private workout with six mid-to-low-tier prospects. “We’ve met with several, had some workouts on the road. We’re moving along trying to get as much information as possible.

“It’s certainly something we’d like to arrange with Lonzo.”

Ball is not among the few top 10 prospects the team has met with on the road or in private workouts. Colangelo would not disclose which players in that group the team has been in contact with.

A potential Ball-to-Philadelphia scenario would certainly draw mixed reactions from the fan base. As a player, Ball may very well be the No. 1 prospect and his skill set would fit in very well with what the Sixers are looking to do with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The elephant in the room, though, is his father, Lavar, who has become an overnight celebrity for his outlandish remarks and the Big Baller Brand company.

On Friday in an interview on the "Carlin and Reese Show" on WIP, Sixers adviser Jerry Colangelo said Ball’s talent is unquestioned, and he shouldn’t be passed over because of his family, even though he admits it could be an issue.

“I think it's going to be challenging with the people around him, without being specific,” Colangelo said on the airwaves.

The Sixers own the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 22. A lot will change over the next three weeks, and the Ball-to-Philadelphia rumor will certainly have its ebb and flow as the team remains hopeful it can get him in for a workout.