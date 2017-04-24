 
When is the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery? (time, date, odds)

The NBA draft lottery will determine the fates of more than half a dozen franchises this May.

Evan Macy
 Published : April 24, 2017

The NBA Draft Lottery is coming, and the landscape of the future of the NBA will once again shift.

On May 16, the lottery will take place prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the game likely to tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPN, the lotto will take place just beforehand, as each non playoff team will send a representitive to wait for the order of ping pong balls pulled to determine the order of the 2017 NBA draft — which takes place just over a month later in June.

The top few picks are especially coveted this season as guards Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz are expected to go off the board at Nos. 1 and 2 with a bevy of lottery talent also expected to be snatched in the picks following.

Below are the odds of each team getting the No. 1 overall pick, along with their records respectively from this past season:

1. Brooklyn Nets (20-62) The Celtics own the rights to this pick

25.0%

2. Phoenix Suns (24-58)

19.9%

3. Los Angeles Lakers (26-56)

15.6%

4. Philadelphia Sixers (28-54)

11.9%

5. Orlando Magic (29-53)

8.8%

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-51)

5.3%

7. New York Knicks (31-51)

5.3%

8. Sacramento Kings (32-50) — Sixers have right to swap for this pick

2.8%

9. Dallas Mavericks (33-49)

1.7%

10. New Orleans Pelicans (34-48)

1.1%

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)

0.8%

12. Detroit Pistons (37-45)

0.7%

13. Denver Nuggets (40-42)

0.6%

14. Miami Heat (41-41)

0.5%

