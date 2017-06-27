Home
 
Ros Gold-Onwude aka Rosalyn hot Instagram pics, photos, gallery

The NBA sideline reporter was the date of Drake at the NBA awards show
By
Matt Burke
 Published : June 27, 2017
Ros Gold-Onwude was the date of hip hop artist Drake at the first annual NBA awards Monday and created quite a stir.

Gold-Onwude is a Comcast SportsNet sideline reporter from the Golden State Warriors (guessing Drake spotted here while watching the NBA package) and even got to participate in the Warriors’ championship parade. She also covered the Olympics in Rio last summer.

Gold-Onwude can ball, too. She won two state basketball title at Christ the King High School in New York City where there is some legit competition and played college hoops at Stanford.

Here is a link to her Instagram.

 

✨Shades of brown & bronze on these #NBAFinals sidelines✨ #itsbanana

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

👑

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

Bone straight hair to finish the weekend! Thanks @therealritabee! #RosAsw #NBAAllStar #Sunday 🏀🌟

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

Hello 2017! 🎉🎉🎉 #nye #la

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

Hair styled & slayed by @therealritabee ☺️ thank u babe 😘

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

Regular schmegular girl from nyc (👻Snapchat: rosgo21)

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

St. John Carnival! 🎉🐠 #VirginIslands

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

#IbizaRelaxation 🌊🌊⚓️🚤

A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on

 

