Ros Gold-Onwude aka Rosalyn hot Instagram pics, photos, gallery

Ros Gold-Onwude was the date of hip hop artist Drake at the first annual NBA awards Monday and created quite a stir.
Gold-Onwude is a Comcast SportsNet sideline reporter from the Golden State Warriors (guessing Drake spotted here while watching the NBA package) and even got to participate in the Warriors’ championship parade. She also covered the Olympics in Rio last summer.
Gold-Onwude can ball, too. She won two state basketball title at Christ the King High School in New York City where there is some legit competition and played college hoops at Stanford.
Here is a link to her Instagram.
Hosted the @nebula9vodka Finals Frontier party w/ @marcjspears & Keith Davis! A smooth, cool & hecka lit party to celebrate the Finals coming to The Bay for the 3rd straight year!! Packed house w/ great people & ALL good vibes! 💃🏽🏆✨ Big shoutout to @djdsharp & @francofinn for making it crack!!! 🎤🎶🎉 Thank You to everyyyyyone who came out!!😘 #nebula9vodka #NBAFinals 🏀🏆