Sloane Stephens Instagram pics, new photos gallery

Stephens advanced in the US Open tennis tournament this week

Sloane Stephens is quickly rising up the ranks of women’s tennis. The American defeated Anastasija Sevastova in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday to advance to the US Open semi-finals.

Stephens’ run in New York has been remarkable in that she was ranked 957 in the world just over a month ago but she is now No. 87 thanks to this recent run.

Stephens, a native of Plantation, Florida, is 24-years-old. She got her first big win at the Australian Open in 2013 when she took down Serena Williams.

Stephens, a native of Plantation, Florida, is 24-years-old. She got her first big win at the Australian Open in 2013 when she took down Serena Williams.

