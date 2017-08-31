Soccer transfer rumors: Kylian Mbappe - PSG completed

Monaco's 18-year-old wonderkid Kylian Mbappe could be on the move to PSG in the coming hours. (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems as though the soccer world has been waiting forever for Monaco's wunderkid Kylian Mbappe to officially make his way to his hometown team, Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old was rumored to be departing his club as many as two weeks ago when he was held out of Monaco's starting lineup for the first two matches of the Ligue 1 season.

Today, it finally happened as he has moved to PSG on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer, via Sky Sports:

"It is with great joy and pride that I join the Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe told the club's website. "For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and to taste the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. "I was seduced by the project of the club, it is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Along with my new teammates, I intend to continue my progression today while helping the team to achieve the very big objectives it has set itself. "

Mbappe burst onto the international scene last year with Monaco, a side that went on to win Ligue 1 and advance to semifinals of the Champions League.

In 41 appearances, he tallied 24 goals in all competitions including a pair against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals:

According to Will Griffee of the Daily Mail, Mbappe was "desperate" to join his hometown club and Brazilian superstar Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this month. Mbappe's presence rounds out an impressive attacking trio that also includes Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

For Monaco, they are facing the real possibility of losing two major pieces of its club, which is why this deal might be held up. Swanson theorized that Monaco asked for PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria in return as their 21-year-old midfielder Thomas Lemar is being linked to a with to Liverpool.

Further shock waves could be made if that happens as Lemar's presence in Liverpool could free up Philippe Coutinho to go to Barcelona.