(The Sports Xchange) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota sustained a fractured right fibula during Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the season.

His injury turned an already bleak day for the Titans into an unmitigated disaster.

With the unexpected loss to the lowly Jaguars, the Titans slipped to 8-7 and saw their playoff hopes fade.

Mariota, the overall number two choice in the 2015 draft, appeared to have his right ankle twisted awkwardly while he was sacked from behind by Jacksonville rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the third quarter.

Mariota pounded the ground several times while he lay on the turf and was immediately transported off the field with an air cast on his right foot/leg.

Mariota had completed 8-of-20 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions when he exited the game. He ran twice for three yards.

"The way his foot was planted and the way the defender landed on him, it was a bad position," said head coach Mike Mularkey.

Running back DeMarco Murray said: "We didn't protect him -- the offensive line, the running backs, we didn't protect him all day.

"I hate it for him. He's a great player, a great competitor, he'll bounce back."

Backup quarterback Matt Cassel replaced Mariota with the Titans trailing the Jaguars 25-10. Cassell finished 13-of-24 for 124 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"For his season to end abruptly due to injury is tough to swallow for everybody," Cassel said of Mariota.

"Everybody is disappointed for him. We all wished him well and will all be praying for him. I know he's disappointed more than anyone else. He wants to be out there with his team."

