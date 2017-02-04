For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.

Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on skates as well.

This reporter left the mostly mild winter she's been experiencing in New York to attend RBCI with photographer Tom Roarty, and to say that St. Paul is freezing is an understatement (at the time of this writing, the temperature was a chill 15).

But that didn't stop thousands from attending the shootout portion of this event on Friday, Feb. 3 — and more than 100,000 are expected to show up to cheer on the athletes — including hometown racers Maxwell Dunn and Cameron Naasz — during Saturday night's finals. Dunn is in first place going into the finals, and Naasz, who is currently in second, won last year's St. Paul event.