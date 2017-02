What are the most iconic catches in recent NFL history? The list almost certainly begins and ends with catches in Patriots Super Bowls.

For whatever reason, some of the most consequential and skillful catches in Super Bowl history — and playoff history too for that matter — have taken place with New England on the field vying for a championship.

Two of those happened in Super Bowl LI's incredible comeback, with Julian Edelman and Julio Jones snatching receptions for the ages. Here's a brief recounting of the grabs we'll never forget.

1. Julian Edelman, 2017

"It's one of the greatest catches I've ever seen," Tom Brady said after New England closed a 25-point gap to win Super Bowl LI 34-28. "I don't know how he caught it. I don't think he does either."

With the Patriots in desperation mode in the fourth quarter (just outside two minutes, down 28-20), a bullet across the middle from Brady looked like an interception. Three Falcons players converged as the ball was tipped and Julian Edelman rolled on top of the ball. Somehow, he was able to collect and hang on to the ball, holding it a mere inch above the turf and securing the ball for a key first down. The catch turned the tide, giving the Pats momentum and igniting the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.