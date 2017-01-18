LONDON (Reuters) - British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have been seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Tenerife, British Athletics said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, left both in hospital with leg and pelvic injuries.

"Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening," a statement said.

"Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment."

An update on their conditions is expected later.

Levine, who specializes in the 400m, competed at the London 2012 Olympics and was part of the British squad that won relay gold at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich.

Ellington made the British team at last year's Rio Olympics where he finished fifth in his 100m heat. He also took part in the London Olympics where he was eliminated in the 200m heats.

