What drugs was Tiger Woods on, taking before arrest?

Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida as he “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and struggled with roadside tests.

Woods was not under the influence of alcohol, however, as he blew a 0.00 on two breathalyzer tests. The golf great instead had taken a cocktail of medications, and they were cited on the police report as: Vicodin, Solarex, Torix and Vioxx.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, said: “He flunked the field sobriety test badly … he couldn’t do the one-leg stand or the nose touch. The report says, “When asked if he understood the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, ‘yes, recite the entire national anthem backwards.

“According to the report, Woods was arrested and taken to a testing facility where he took a breathalyzer test and blew zeros. It says he was ‘cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.’”

Woods is said to have told police he was “coming from L.A. California from golfing” at the time of his arrest.

Woods says he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” which MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) was not happy with.

“There are no excuses to drive under the influence of any impairing substance, whether it’s alcohol or any legal or illegal impairing drugs,” a MADD spokesperson told TMZ.