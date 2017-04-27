 
When is the 2017 Kentucky Derby?

The most prestigious horse race of the sports calendar is just a few days away

Matt Burke
 Published : April 27, 2017
The 2017 Kentucky Derby will take place in early May. Getty Images

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner as 20 elite horses will race for the sport’s most prestigious crown.

The 143rd running of the Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6 and the race will start at approximately 6:34 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Last year’s race got off a late start and wasn’t run until 6:51 p.m.. Nyquist was the winner last year, with trainer Doug O’Neill and owner J. Paul Reddam coming out on top. Mario Gutierrez rode Nyquist.

Derby coverage will be broadcast on NBC, starting a 2:30 p.m.. You can live stream the Derby on NBC Sports Live Extra.

The early favorites to win the 2017 Derby are: Classic Empire (5/1), Always Dreaming (5/1), Irish War Cry (13/2) and McCraken (9/1).

Tags:Kentucky Derby
 

