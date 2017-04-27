When, is, the, 2017, Kentucky, Derby

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner as 20 elite horses will race for the sport’s most prestigious crown.

The 143rd running of the Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6 and the race will start at approximately 6:34 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Last year’s race got off a late start and wasn’t run until 6:51 p.m.. Nyquist was the winner last year, with trainer Doug O’Neill and owner J. Paul Reddam coming out on top. Mario Gutierrez rode Nyquist.

Derby coverage will be broadcast on NBC, starting a 2:30 p.m.. You can live stream the Derby on NBC Sports Live Extra.

The early favorites to win the 2017 Derby are: Classic Empire (5/1), Always Dreaming (5/1), Irish War Cry (13/2) and McCraken (9/1).