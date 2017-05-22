When do the 2017 NBA Finals start (complete schedule, dates, tip off times)

Never has a regular season or playoffs been less consequential than during the current NBA campaign, where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have been on a six-month collision course toward playing for a third consecutive time in the NBA Finals.

Sheer domination and lack of competition has characterized most of the 2016-17 season and playoffs, but all that is expected to change when the two best basketball teams on the planet vie for an NBA Championship in June.

The Finals begin on June 1, with potentially seven night games stretching from the start of the month until a potential Game 7 18 days later.

Here is a look at the rest of the schedule, with locations still to be announced, for the NBA Finals in 2017. Every game will be televised by ABC:

Game 1

June 1, 9:00 pm

Game 2

June 4, 8:00 pm

Game 3

June 7, 9:00 pm

Game 4

June 9, 9:00 pm

Game 5

June 12, 9:00 pm

Game 6

June 15, 9:00 pm

Game 7

June 18, 8:00 pm