World Cup soccer: USMNT schedule - TV, when do they play?

The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago this coming Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match. The game will be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The game will be broadcast live on FS1.

The U.S. tied Panama, 1-1, in the World Cup qualifiers fifth round on March 28 and also tied Venezuela, 1-1, in a friendly on June 3. A look at the upcoming World Cup qualifier schedule for the USMNT. (The U.S. will play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 8 – August).

Thursday, June 8

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Denver (8 p.m., FS1)

Sunday, June 11

USA vs. Mexico in Mexico (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Friday, Sept. 1

USA vs. Costa Rica at home (TBA)

Tuesday, Sept. 5

USA vs. Honduras in Honduras (TBA)

Friday, Oct. 6

USA vs. Panama in Orlando

Tuesday, Oct. 10

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago at Trinidad & Tobago (Away)