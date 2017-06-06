World Cup soccer: USMNT schedule - TV, when do they play?

The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago this coming Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match. The game will be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The game will be broadcast live on FS1.
The U.S. tied Panama, 1-1, in the World Cup qualifiers fifth round on March 28 and also tied Venezuela, 1-1, in a friendly on June 3. A look at the upcoming World Cup qualifier schedule for the USMNT. (The U.S. will play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 8 – August).
Thursday, June 8
USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Denver (8 p.m., FS1)
Sunday, June 11
USA vs. Mexico in Mexico (8:30 p.m., FS1)
Friday, Sept. 1
USA vs. Costa Rica at home (TBA)
Tuesday, Sept. 5
USA vs. Honduras in Honduras (TBA)
Friday, Oct. 6
USA vs. Panama in Orlando
Tuesday, Oct. 10
USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago at Trinidad & Tobago (Away)