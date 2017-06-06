Home
 
Sports

World Cup soccer: USMNT schedule - TV, when do they play?

Qualifiers for the U.S. men's soccer team crank up again this week
By
Matt Burke
 Published : June 06, 2017
World, Cup, soccer, USMNT, schedule
Tim Howard and the USMNT have two big games this week. Getty Images

The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago this coming Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match. The game will be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The game will be broadcast live on FS1.

The U.S. tied Panama, 1-1, in the World Cup qualifiers fifth round on March 28 and also tied Venezuela, 1-1, in a friendly on June 3. A look at the upcoming World Cup qualifier schedule for the USMNT. (The U.S. will play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 8 – August).

 

Thursday, June 8

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Denver (8 p.m., FS1)

 

Sunday, June 11

USA vs. Mexico in Mexico (8:30 p.m., FS1)

 

Friday, Sept. 1

USA vs. Costa Rica at home (TBA)

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

USA vs. Honduras in Honduras (TBA)

 

Friday, Oct. 6

USA vs. Panama in Orlando

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago at Trinidad & Tobago (Away)

