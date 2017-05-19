Your complete guide to the 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival

The annual Boston Calling Music Festival is getting a facelift for 2017, featuring a new venue at Allston’s Harvard Athletics Complex, more than a dozen food and drink options, plus a who’s who lineup of today’s top music and comedy stars. Before you head to the big Memorial Day weekend bash, here’s everything you need to know for this year’s fest.

What's the music lineup?

Boston Calling is expanding to three stages this year, which means there’s something for every type of music lover. Hip-hop and R&B fans are in for treat on Friday night, as both Chance the Rapper and Beyonce’s sister Solange will perform on the main Green Stage. Saturday night will see The 1975 and The xx rock out on the Delta Blue Stage and Xfinity Red Stage, respectively, before that night’s headlining performance by Mumford and Sons. The final day of the fest is packed with big names as Weezer, Run the Jewels, Major Lazer and Tool are all set to hit the stage.

Which comedians are performing?

A late addition to the festival after Natalie Portman’s curated film experience was forced to drop out, this year’s comedy lineup will take over the Complex’s indoor Bright-Landry Hockey Center throughout the three days. Friday’s festivities will feature only Massachusetts natives, as Pete Holmes, Eugene Mirman, Lamont Price and Kelly McFarland are all scheduled to perform. “The Eric Andre Show” star Hannibal Buress headlines on Saturday night before returning on Sunday to host the comedy portion of the fest, with Tig Notaro serving as the final night’s headliner.

What's available to drink and eat?

There’s a lot of food and drink choices to choose from at this year’s Boston Calling. The general admission area will feature 11 local favorites such as The Smoke Shop and its delicious barbeque menu of pulled pork, chopped brisket and smoked chicken. El Pelon Taqueria will also be there serving up savory steak and chicken tacos and buritto bowls. Those who splurged for VIP tickets will be able to munch special treats ranging from oysters on the half shell from the Shuck Food Truck to poke and sushi bowls from Love Art Sushi. And for platinum ticket holders, there will be a luxury food experience with menu offerings from the likes of Alden & Harlow’s Michael Scelfo. Check out the full list of food and beverage options below.

General Admission

Arancini Bros

Big Mozz

Bon Me

CopperDome Crust

El Pelon Taqueria

Firefly’s BBQ

Flatbread Pizza

FoMu Ice Cream

Joe’s American Bar & Grill

Moyzilla

Riceburg

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sate’ Grill

Shuck Food Truck

Stone and Skillet

The Sausage Guy

The Smoke Shop

Tasty Burger

Whole Heart Provisions

Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles

VIP

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Shuck Food Truck

Love Art Sushi

Puritan & Company (Friday and Saturday)

Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar (Sunday)

Platinum

Collettey’s

Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow (Friday)

Nookie Postal of Commonwealth (Saturday)

Will Gilson of Puritan & Company (Sunday)

Beer and Wine

Samuel Adams

Miller

Henry’s Hard

Angry Orchard

Truly

Pilsner Urquell

Peroni

Mikkeller

Dark Horse

What's the venue setup?

Now that Boston Calling is taking over the Harvard Athletics Complex instead of City Hall Plaza, the set up will be a bit different this year. The Comedy Arena and Blue Stage will be located near the fest’s entrance, while the Red and Green Stages will be on the opposite end of the field. Each stage will be accompanied by special sections designated for VIP ticket holders, while a Platinum ticket holder area will occupy the space on the left side of the red stage. Food, drink and merchandise stations will be lined all across the Complex, and fans can watch all the action from the top of the new carousel ride, located in the middle of the field.

How do you get there?

While most Platinum and VIP tickets are already sold out, you can still purchase single day general admission and VIP tickets, as well as three-day general admission tickets. Ultra-premium Skybox seats are also still up for sale, which include private lounges for 8-50 guests, dedicated drink service, gourmet food and complimentary on-site parking for two vehicles.

While people with Platinum passes will get to park at the festival, most attendees will likely have to take public transportation to Boston Calling. The Complex is just a 10 minute walk from the Harvard stop on the Red Line, and can also be accessed via the 66 and 86 buses with stops at Harvard Square. If you’re a cycling enthusiast, bicycle parking will be available as well for free.

If you go:

May 26-28, Harvard University Athletics Complex, 65 N Harvard St., Allston, $126+, bostoncalling.com