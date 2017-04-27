Raining cats and dogs: 5 Boston area pet events

From friendly furballs to cute critters, the city is hosting a slew of events catered to the animal-loving crowd. Get your paws on these five pet parties this weekend.

1. Petting zoo and ice cream social block party at Continuum

Grab a free scoop from Gracie's and meet a few baby goats, chickens and other pals from the Enchanted Animal Parties at Continuum on Thursday night. Roxy's Grilled Cheese and Revolution Catering will also be there serving up food and craft beer. Once you’re finished fueling up, hit the court for an epic game of beach volleyball.

Free, first come first serve, 219 Western Ave., Allston, April 27, continuumallston.com

2. Pet truck rolls into Boston

Bostonians are pretty spoiled when it comes to food trucks, so it’s only right that man’s best friend gets the same treatment. Grab a leash and walk your dog down to the Rose Kenendy Greenway on Thursday night for the Good Stuff Pet Truck tour. The canine caravan is offering free dog treats, as well as training demonstrations for owners. A backyard-style doggy lounge, complete with grass and a picket fence, will also be set up so you can take paw-some selfies with your pooches.

Free, Rose Kennedy Greenway, April 27, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., goodstuffpettruck.com

3. Boston International Cat Show

The Westminster Dog Show gets a frisky feline makeover at this three-day bash. A panel of judges will decide the top tomcats in several categories, including kittens, purebreds, household cats, and more. Attendees will get the chance to meet the furry competitors and their owners to decide who will take home the Spectators Choice Award. Don’t forget to bring along a photo of your favorite pet pal and have a portrait created by artist Diane Maroun. The event is also running a cat food drive to benefit local no kill shelters, including the Gifford Cat Shelter and Stray Pets in Need, so donate some grub and earn $1 off admission. Children under 12 can attend for free.

$10, Carson Place-Boston Teachers Union, 180 Mt Vernon St., Dorchester, April 28-30, eventbrite.com

4. 5th annual Comedy for Canines

There are no cute pups to pet here, but instead help our furry friends by having a laugh. MIXX 360 Nightlife host's this year's benefit, which is raising funds for One Tail at a Time Rescue. Boston’s own Graig Murphy leads a trio of comics for this year’s event, which also features a complimentary buffet filled with appetizers like chicken wings, pasta, salad and more. Attendees will receive free admission to the club following the show, and can enter to win some sweet raffle prizes, including a spa day, free concert tickets to the House of Blues, and gift certificates to dozens of restaurants.

$30, MIXX 360 Nightlife, 665 Broadway, Malden, April 29, eventbrite.com

5. Gore Place's 30th annual Sheepsheering Festival

Learn fine art of sheering sheep when this annual Waltham tradition returns on Saturday. The three-decade old affair is perfect for kids eager to make a few farm friends. Artists who specialize in working with wool will also be offering special demonstrations in the fiber tent area. Kill two birds with one stone by picking up a special Mother's Day gift for mom from one of the 70 arts and crafts booths, selling handmade items like handmade candles, birdhouses, jewelry and more.

$20, Gore Place, 52 Gore Street, Waltham, April 29, goreplace.org