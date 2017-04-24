Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola Took a Skateboard Tour of Boston

Now that the Patriots are finished celebrating their latest Super Bowl win at the White House, superstars Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are ready to enjoy a warm and sunny spring in Boston.

The pair of wide receivers channeled their inner Tony Hawk over the weekend, as they were spotted skateboarding around town on Sunday afternoon. While they weren’t exactly preparing for a stint at the next X Games – likely to the relief of Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick – Edelman and Amendola did get to take in a scenic tour of the city.

According to a video posted on Twitter, New England's beloved bros cruised by the Esplanade along the Charles River, before enjoying a nice ride through the Public Garden in the Common. And it wouldn’t be Boston unless they hit some traffic along the way.

“Coming in hot,” Amendola says as they skate past a drove of Bostonians in the Common.

While you were watching the Bruins, @DannyAmendola & Julian @Edelman11 were skating around Boston asking you to come find them... pic.twitter.com/UFqJZDydOr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 23, 2017

In addition to their adventure through the city, Edelman and Amendola also found time to give the Bruins a shoutout during their game 6 match-up against the Ottawa Senators.

“Let’s go Bruins! Let’s go!” Edelman screams while skating down a street.

Eventually, the duo ended up at a sports bar in Boston to cheer on their fellow hometown team, who unfortunately lost 3-2 in overtime. Now that the Bruins are out of the playoffs, maybe a few team members can join Edelman and Amendola during their next skateboarding excursion.

Skate de Bean A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Following his fun Sunday in Boston, Edelman traded in his skateboard for a car as he made his way down to the University of Rhode Island to surprise the local college kids. Needless to say, they were pretty excited to see the Patriots star in the flesh.