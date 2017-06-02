Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and more can’t miss concerts at Fenway Park

There are more reasons to hit up Fenway Park this summer then to cheer on the Red Sox as they (hopefully) continue their winning ways. The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series is bringing some pretty big acts to Boston, from rock legends and pop stars to folk icons and country crooners. Check out which shows you shouldn't miss out on this season.

Dead & Company

The fun kicks off with music legends that are sure to draw a big crowd. Dead & Company is one of the latest iterations of the Grateful Dead, whose career has spanned more than five decades and earned the band a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This version of the group features original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzman, as well as Grammy-winning musician and New England native John Mayer on guitar. This is Dead & Company’s third tour, with the set list drawing mostly from the Grateful Dead’s classic repertoire.

June 17-18

Florida Georgia Line

Country duo Florida Georgia Line are stopping in Boston for their Smooth Tour, promoting 2016’s “Dig Your Roots.” The album sat for weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s country charts, thanks in part to their hit single “H.O.L.Y.” Reflecting the band’s genre-bending approach to country, the tour will include pop act Backstreet Boys, rapper Nelly and country artist Chris Lane.

July 7

New Kids on the Block

Those wishing to relive the heyday of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s music scene will be thrilled with the Total Package Tour. Boston’s beloved boy band New Kids on the Block are returning home to play music from their six studio albums as well as their new EP “Thankful”. Boyz II Men will open for NKOTB, another legendary group that may no longer appear as youthful as their names suggest. Rounding out the lineup is the legendary Paula Abdul, who’s touring for the first time in 25 years.

July 8

James Taylor

Another musician with Massachusetts roots, James Taylor is completing the last leg of his four-stop ballpark tour at Fenway. The Boston-born star will be joined by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bonnie Raitt, who's promoting her 2016 record “Dig in Deep.”

August 11

Billy Joel

The Piano Man is back. The celebrated singer, songwriter and musician will return to Fenway to play all the hits from his over 40-year musical career. Unfortunately for Joel fans, the concert is already sold out, but there is hope he might return to Boston soon, as this is Joel’s fourth consecutive year playing at the home of the Red Sox.

August 30

Lady Gaga

The concert series closes with a bang as Lady Gaga will take the in Boston this summer. Gaga is promoting her fifth studio album “Joanne," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and featured her hit single “Perfect Illusion.” Fans who missed Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance will have two chances to see her when she's in town.

September 1-2

If you go:

Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, boston.redsox.mlb.com