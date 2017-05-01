Hitting the high notes with Lea Michele

Whether she's on the stage, screen or anywhere in between, Lea Michele knows how to shine brightly. Following the release of her second album, “Places,” earlier this spring, we caught up with the actress and singer to chat about her upcoming show in Boston at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre.

Have you spent any time in Boston? Anything you're excited to see on your stop here?

Yes! I've been to Boston before when we came for the “Glee” tour! I was so excited to go to Boston that my cast mate Dianna (Agron) and I came a couple of days early so that we could spend more time in Boston. We had such an incredible weekend and I always remember it. So I'm just excited to get back. It's one of my favorite cities and I'm so excited to perform there.

How have you changed as a person since your first album “Louder” came out?

So much has happened since “Louder” came out. I finished “Glee,” I worked on “Scream Queens,” I lived in New Orleans for a year. These past couple of years since “Louder” have been really incredible. I truly feel I've grown as a performer and as a person. I'm in such a settled and happy place in my life right now and I'm so happy to be able to do what I love and get to be back on the stage.

You've got the music and TV markets cornered. Is there one you prefer over the other?

I'm really grateful that I get to do both. I love television, but singing is one of the most incredible feelings in the entire world and I wouldn't give that up for anything.

Your birthday is in August, which means you will have completed your first year of your thirties soon. How have you improved in your 30's?

I think I've definitely grown a lot in these last couple of years. I'm always trying to constantly grow and learn and improve. But it feels amazing being 30.

What shows do you binge watch lately?

I binge watch everything! I love relaxing at home and watching Netflix. Recently I just got into “Peaky Blinders” and I love it so much. It's my absolute new favorite show.

Can you tell us anything about the upcoming ABC sitcom you're set to star in?

I just filmed a great new ABC pilot. It's such an interesting show about a young aspiring rapper who runs for town mayor and wins. It has original hip-hop and rap and each episode which is so exciting. It's funny and heartwarming and I really hope that people get to see it.

You recently said you've never eaten fast food, and don't eat candy. What is your favorite guilty pleasure food?

Cheese, cheese, cheese and more cheese. Pizza, bagel and cream cheese, mac and cheese all day.

If you go:

$47+, May 3, Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., bochcenter.org.