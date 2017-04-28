Concerts in the Courtyard returns to the MFA this summer

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is here to spice up your Wednesday nights this summer.

The MFA announced earlier this week that its popular Concerts in the Courtyard series will be back in 2017. The weekly outdoor music bashes are set to return on July 5 with a performance by Buffy Sainte-Marie. The legendary Cree singer-songwriter and activist won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1983 with her hit "Up Where We Belong," which was featured in the film "An Officer and a Gentleman."

This year’s lineup is also filled with talented locals, including Boston soul rocker Ruby Rose Fox, as well as folk crooner Patty Larkin. The festivities will conclude on August 30 with a show by acoustic trio Traveller.

If you plan to check out the al fresco fun at the Calderwood Courtyard, the MFA is encouraging folks to pack a picnic, as long as all your beverages are nonalcoholic. Don’t fret, though, as the museum will have beer, wine and other goodies available for purchase.

And if you’re a museum member, don’t forget to check out the patio at the MFA’s new restaurant, Bravo. The area will be turned into a private lounge for members and their pals, who will get to enjoy the concerts with a few special perks, including tasty cocktails and fine dining food options.

Check out the full lineup below:

July 5 - Buffy Sainte-Marie

July 12 - Blick Bassy

July 19 - Tank and the Bangas

July 26 - Las Cafeteras

August 2 - Ruby Rose Fox

August 9 - Banda Magda

August 16 - Patty Larkin

August 23 - Debo Band/Alsarah and the Nubatones

August 30 - Traveller

If you go:

$30-$36, Wednesdays, July 5-August 30. Doors open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. For more information visit mfa.org.