5 things to know for Night Shift Brewery's Springfest

If you aren’t nursing a hangover from your Cinco de Mayo celebration, head over to Night Shift for the launch of Springfest this weekend.

The ever-popular Everett craft brewery is going all out for the debut of its new event, which kicks off on Saturday morning. The full day of outdoor fun will feature food trucks, live music and, of course, a ton a beers to try.

Here are five things you need to know before heading to Springfest.

1. Special brews

Night Shift has a quartet of new beer specials on hand for thirsty attendees.

There’s To Helles and Bock, a German-style maibock that’s a springtime traditional beer in Deutschland, and the Matisse, a delicious sasion made with lavender. The Nite Lite brew is an American-style lite lager, while Thievery is an American pale ale brewed specially for the Ballroom Thieves, the local band that’s curating the fest’s music lineup.

Each style will be available in four-packs for purchase at $14 each, except for the Nite Lite, which will be $10. There’s no limit on how many you can take home, and folks looking to purchase just to-go beers will be able to skip the line.

2. Grab some grub

Fuel up at the trio of food trucks that will be on hand for the hungry masses.

Daddy's Bonetown Burgers will have your grill needs covered with their wide selection of juicy beef and buffalo burgers. Meanwhile, Rhode Island's Baby’s Bonetown BBQ will have mouthwatering brisket, pulled pork, ribs and more for barbeque fans.

If you're looking for a more Latin-inspired meal, try the fingerlicking adobo fried chicken, cubano or chivito at the Roadie's Diner truck.

3. Rock out

Once you're done filling up on all the delicious food and drinks, cut a rug to the six-act music lineup curated by local indie-folk rockers the Ballroom Thieves.

While the band won't be hitting the stage, they've put together an awesome collection of New England artists for fans to groove to. Boston's Gentle Temper will kick things off at noon, followed by performances featuring Hannah Daman and the Martelle Sisters trio, jazz-soul crooner Elizabeth Vaughn, the rock n' roll heavy These Wild Plains, as well as the R&B rock group the Andrea Gillis Band.

The Ghetto People Band will bring some funky reggae beats for the night's grande finale.

4. Get some merch

Night Shift will have a bunch of new swag for fans to get their hands on at Springfest so you can rep the brewery in style.

Get ready for summer with the brewery's new Nite Lite tank top, or pick up one of their flourrescent owl shirts, a returning favorite that's been super popular among Night Shift lovers. There will also be metal Springfest pint glasses on sale, which you can snag for $8 each, or for an extra $6 when you grab any to-go or by the cup beer purchase.

5. Patio plans

The brewery is converting its parking lot into an open air patio for the day, unless it rains, in which case the festivities will be moved in doors. Should the weather hold up, attendees will be able to try their luck at a few lawn games, as well as get their sips at the cash-only patio bars.

If you go:

Saturday, May 6, Night Shift Brewery, 87 Santilli Hwy., Everett. Free. nightshiftbrewing.com.