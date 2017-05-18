Zipline over Boston's Rose Kennedy Greenway this summer

Who needs the MBTA when you can take the Z around town?

The Rose Kennedy Greenway announced on Thursday that the park is installing a 220-foot-long cable zipline in the middle of Boston just in time for summer. Dubbed the Z, the installation will suspend adventurous riders 30 feet in the air as they zoom past some of the city’s scenic sites.

Beginning in early June, the zipline will be located between Clinton and North streets just steps from Faneuil Hall, and will take visitors on an aerial ride over the Greenway near the Armenian Heritage Park to the Greenway’s North End Parks entrance. The pop-up ride will take passengers by area attractions such as the Greenway Carousel, as well as provide a nice view of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

In addition to the Z, the Greenway will be installing two to three tetherball courts, new public artwork and red Adirondack chairs for visitors to enjoy at the park.

“The Z will offer visitors a new perspective on Boston and The Greenway,” the Greenway’s associate director of programs Keelin Purcell said in a statement. “The zipline, art, and tetherball games add to our nearby Carousel and fountains as terrific, all-ages, family-friendly attractions.”

This isn’t the first time that the Greenway has brought a zipline to town, as a similar temporary installation was featured at Dewey Square Park in February over Presidents Day weekend.

If you’re afraid to zoom across Boston by yourself, don’t worry. The Z will feature a pair of cables so you and a buddy can scream your heads off together. The attraction will be around until the fall, with daily rides available from 11 a.m. to around 7 p.m. Tickets for a single ride with cost $8, while pairs can enjoy the zipline for $15.