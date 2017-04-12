10 amazing last-minute Easter brunch 2017 options

You left Easter brunch planning to the last minute, huh? Not to worry, we did some legwork for you and found that some of the best tables in town are still available.

Rock Center Café

Who expects to find one of the best Easter values in Rockefeller Center? The ice rink-adjacent Rock Center Cafe offers a three-course prix fixe ($45 adults, $25 kids) with tons of lux options like saffron-infused fettuccine with Maine lobster. The Easter Bunny will stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; you can also bundle your brunch with a skate session for a discounted $20. 20 W. 50th St., patinagroup.com

North River Fish Bar

The unexpectedly warm weather makes cruising New York Harbor a great option. This tri-level casual party boat has an Easter for everyone: a casual lounge, white tablecloth ambiance, or a rooftop bar. The Easter sail with buffet is $57 for adults, who get the additional perk of unlimited mimosas, and $28.50 for kids 12 and under, including an Easter basket packed with goodies. Sail 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pier 81, northriverfishbar.com

Le Coq Rico

Flatiron’s star opening of 2016 is known for serving heritage chickens, and it wants you to expand your egg horizons, too. In honor of Easter, substitute goose, duck or guinea fowl for free on their Eggz menu; dishes include rooster comb and gizzard croquette ($16) and en meurette with bacon in a red wine reduction ($15). For dessert, try their new Caraïbian 60% Dark Chocolate Egg filled with coconut cream and passionfruit jelly. 30 E. 20th St., lecoqriconyc.com

Little Frog

Since opening late last year, French bistro Little Frog has been wowing Upper East Siders lusting for the low-key glamour of Paris and surprisingly affordable food by chef Xavier Monge, formerly of Minetta Tavern. They’re debuting a new brunch menu for spring on Easter weekend, with dishes like asparagus vol au vent and a salmon burger on a pretzel bun, served with a specialty cocktail for $33. 322 E. 86th St., littlefrognyc.com

La Sirena

Roll up to the new tapas bar at Mario Batali’s casual restaurant for a brunch straight for the Italian seaside. The centerpiece of Easter brunch (11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) will be a large-format Lamb Tasting that includes grilled chops, smoked tongue and anticuchos, served with mint chermoula and rhubarb mostaza for $25 per person. In the main dining room, the four-course Easter Tasting Menu is $59, with dishes like rabbit tortilla and spring lamb with cured egg yolk. 88 Ninth Ave., lasirena-nyc.com

Tavern on the Green

We don’t have to tell you about the springtime splendor of Central Park, so why not brunch among the blooms at Tavern on the Green? The prix fixe is pricey ($125 for adults, $95 for kids, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.) but besides entrees like braised spring lamb and oven-roasted beef tenderloin and a special holiday dessert menu, there’s live jazz music and the Tavern’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at noon and 3 p.m. Central Park West and 67th Street, tavernonthegreen.com

Molyvos

With Greek Easter falling on the same day as regular Easter, expect an especially festive air at Midtown’s classic Greek destination. The three-course brunch prix fixe ($68, or $98 with Greek wine pairings) includes traditional Easter Soup or salad, a lamb entree and a choice of desserts — you’ll want the Greek Easter eggs and homemade tsoureki. 871 Seventh Ave., molyvos.com

Hearth

Those seeking a health-conscious, low-key Easter will find an oasis at Marco Canora’s Hearth, where the Easter Sunday prix fixe includes charred chicory bruschetta, lamb French dip and beef ricotta meatballs. One cocktail, coffee and a basket of pastries for the table are included in the $48 price. 403 E. 12 St., restauranthearth.com

Oleanders

Need a kid-friendly option that won’t cost you north of a Benjamin per person? Head to Williamsburg, where Oleanders serves a modern American menu in a totally throwback American setting. Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. are for Babies Who Brunch, where you can park the kids in a playroom filled with toys while you enjoy entrées like ricotta pancakes and fried chicken & waffles. Not particularly festive, but a totally manageable way to take the whole family out for brunch (oh, and kids under 6 eat free). 160 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, oleandersnyc.com

Black Tap

Hustling for Instagram likes doesn’t stop for a holiday. Bonnets and decorated eggs can’t compete with the thirst trap that is the Easter edition of Black Tap’s monster milkshake: the Peeps Shake ($15) is made with wild cherry ice cream and a vanilla-frosted rim, topped with chocolate-dipped Peeps, bunny lollipops, a small mountain of whipped cream, a cherry and sprinkles. Only a limited number are available at all Black Tap locations, and only on Easter Sunday. blacktapnyc.com