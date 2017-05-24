Get free veggie burgers from California's beloved Amy's Drive Thru

You know Amy’s Kitchen as the purveyor of your favorite healthy, organic snacks and meals — mac and cheese, frozen burritos, canned chili — but did you know it also has its own completely vegetarian fast food joint?

Amy’s Drive Thru opened in Rohnert Park, California, in summer 2015, serving mouthwatering and guilt-free (non-GMO, 95 percent organic) veggie burgers, fries, burritos, milkshakes and more healthy twists on classic diner bites. It's been touted the "future of fast food," with its health-conscious menu, all compostible packaging, even its bright turquoise and yellow color scheme, all which challenge the conventional notion of a roadside burger joint.

Until now, the rest of the country could only salivate, but luckily for New Yorkers, Amy’s Drive Thru is coming to Manhattan for a one-day-only pop-up.

On Monday, June 5 — National Veggie Burger Day — they’re setting up a food truck (OK, a walk-up instead of drive thru) in Astor Place serving free veggie burgers, fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The veggie burger will be none other than The Amy, a staple of their Drive Thru menu. It comes with a double veggie pattie, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Fred Sr.'s secret sauce (a tangy mix, available in spicy or regular). In the Drive Thru's first year, it sold more than 250,000 veggie burgers.

When every day is Friday ... #runsonlove #amysdrivethru #amys #friday #vegetarian #vegan A post shared by Amy's Drive Thru (@amysdrivethru) on May 23, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

We can only hope this means a brick-and-mortar Amy’s Drive Thru might be coming to New York soon. A rep for the company wouldn't confirm, but she did say this food truck tour is partly to gauge interest in the concept. And interested we are! See you at the truck.

💙 #amysdrivethru #runsonlove A post shared by Amy's Drive Thru (@amysdrivethru) on May 1, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

If you go:

Amy’s Drive Thru Pop-Up

Monday, June 5, 11 am - 8 pm

Astor Place, Cooper Square at East Eighth St.

Free, amysdrivethru.com