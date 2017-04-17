Get doughnut drunk at The Tuck Room

Have you ever gotten drunk off a doughnut? You just might during Drunken Doughnut Thursdays at The Tuck Room.

The South Street Seaport bar/restaurant on the third floor of 11 Fulton St. has “baked” the happy hour experience into their bite-size doughnuts, available 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays only.

Adam Seger, master mixologist at The Tuck Room, credits the entire bar staff with collaborating on creating the perfect marriage of dessert and drinks. Think of the doughnut holes — in Old-Fashioned, Glazed and Valrhona Sea Salt varieties — as the shotglass to be filled with a whole bar's worth of drunken condiments, all made from scratch.

There's a traditional Latin dulce de leche caramel sauce spiked with 102-proof bourbon, and a housemade chocolate liqueur syrup. The Boyd & Blair vodka-spiked whipped cream is made with 151 professional-proof alcohol, so pace yourself. Bartender Justine makes a weekly seasonal jam that then gets the Drunken Doughnut treatment (when we went, it was a raspberry, prickly pear and rosemary jam spiked with Applejack Brandy).

There’s even a drunken ice cream made tableside using liquid nitrogen — the show isn’t just going on at the lux dine-in iPic theater downstairs, people. The base for the ice cream is its own science project, created in one of the bar’s signature Heisenbergs, a sort of gigantic, complex hourglass with several chambers.

“This is actually a Japanese ice tower that we got from a rare tea seller,” explains Seger. “But we think it’s a little more fun with Cap’n Crunch and Evan Williams bourbon. We’ve taken that idea with cereal milk and done it with bourbon instead.”

Having tried all of the above creations, we can attest that if your sugar tolerance is high enough, you won’t need a cocktail for that afternoon buzz.

The Drunken Doughnuts are $3 each, six for $15 and a baker's dozen for $30.