Get beautiful inside and out at BeautyCon

This weekend, commune with “The Girls,” see a drag show to help fund a trans musical, try out the vegetarian life and go to a convention on finding outer and inner beauty.

TV

Rickmobile

Who knew a story about a boy and his interdimensional scientist grandfather would be a hit? Yes, the animated cultural sensation “Rick & Morty” probably took its inspiration from “Back to the Future,” but the show has veered in its own bonkers directions. This week, it comes to the real world when Adult Swim’s Rickmobile — a giant van shaped like the wacky professor — rolls into Brooklyn on May 18 with stops at pop culture-loving Vinnie’s Pizzeria (1-3 p.m.) and Barcade Brooklyn (6-9 p.m.), then Yonkers on May 19 at the Alamo Draft House (6-9 p.m.). The night stops will also have some exclusive merchandise.

BOOKS

Emma Cline in Conversation with Jeffrey Eugenides

Emma Cline’s debut novel “The Girls” was an instant bestseller and named one of the best books of 2016. It’s only fitting that the author of this coming-of-age story set amid a spree of cult killings in the 1960s discuss her book (on its release in paperback) with “The Virgin Suicides” writer Jeffrey Eugenides. Cline will be signing copies after the talk. May 18, 7:30 p.m., Greenlight Books, 686 Fulton St., Brooklyn, free, greenlightbookstore.com

FOOD

Choice Eats

Reading about the best places to eat and drink in NYC is one thing, but getting to taste the top picks for yourself is Choice Eats. Over 50 restaurants reviewed by The Village Voice come together under one roof to serve samples of their best dishes. Get to know the city bite by bite with cuisine ranging from Peppa’s Jerk Chicken to Harlem Shake, plus desserts and free drinks. And hey, for once it’s all pre-approved by pros who aren’t just randos on Yelp. May 19, 6-10 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $85-$135, villagevoice.com

PARTY

Wonder Ball

Making art isn’t easy, and it certainly isn’t free. When you come down to Hudson Terrace this Friday, you’ll be supporting the creation of “Alice Is Burning,” an immersive trans-themed show. Wonder Ball includes a preview performance, music by Eric Izquierdo, raffles and celebrity drag queens walking the runway. There’s a rooftop after-party starting at 1 a.m. with beats by DJ Kinbud. May 19, 10 p.m., Hudson Terrace, 621 W. 46th St., $20-$400, aliceisburning.com

MUSIC

New York Guitar Festival

Hearing international guitarists in Brookfield Place’s Winter Garden beats the heck out of pretending your college boyfriend was playing more than one chord on the quad. Paying homage to the East Asian tradition of “raga,” or musical tone, a roster of musicians will play guitars as well as sitars, sarods, tablas and drums all day from the rush hour commute to midnight. The evening offers a live-scored free film screening of “A Throw of Dice: A Romance of India” at 8:30 p.m. followed by a late-night after-party with DJ Rekha starting at 10:30 p.m. May 19, 8 a.m.-midnight, Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., free, brookfieldplaceny.com

SHOPPING

SpringDaze

Transition from spring to summer in both your wardrobe and state of mind at this pop-up shopping experience with everything you need to update your closet, from clothing to accessories, including the season’s must-have: swimsuits. There are also tasty treats from the likes of Pressed Juicery, Wowfulls, Smoothie Beauty and Rebecca’s Cake Pops. Pick up free giveaways and stop by the photo booth; plus, you’ll take home a goodie bag when you RSVP. May 19-21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 435 Broome St., free, popupnation.co

NIGHTLIFE

Asian Burlesque Extravaganza

Celebrate diversity in dance by watching some talented women take their clothes off. New York’s Asian Burlesque Extravaganza returns for its fifth year at the Highline Ballroom as Thirsty Girl and Calamity Chang bring together Asian performers from around the world like UmA Shadow, Frankie Fictitious, Coco Ono and Kitana Louise. It’s hosted by Wang Newton, with DJs Momotaro Valora Dee and Agent Wednesday. Grab tickets now, since previous years have all sold out. May 20, 8 p.m., Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St., $20-$40, highlineballroom.com

BEAUTY

BeautyCon Festival NYC

Embrace your inner and outer beauty with an event that brings together style and self-worth. At BeautyCon, you’ll connect with dozens of fashion, makeup and lifestyle brands — as well as the celebs who bring them to life — and learn all their tricks at demos, performances and exclusive meet-and-greets. Special guests include Gigi Gorgeous, Gabrielle Union, Drew Barrymore and Chantel Jeffries, plus the inspirational activists who organized this January’s Women’s March. May 20, Noon, Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, 72 Bowne St., Brooklyn, $49.99-449.99, beautycon.com

FOOD

NY Vegetarian Food Festival

Literally veg out this weekend with the NY Vegetarian Food Festival, the rare chance for the herbivores of the city to stuff themselves on samples at an event without scrutinizing every bite. Check out live cooking demos and chow down on all-vegan fare while learning about a more humane lifestyle from farmers, chefs, nutritionists and other experts on meat-free eating. There’s an area just for kids, plus a raffle with proceeds going to the Humane League. May 20-21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W. 18th St., $30-$75, nycvegfoodfest.com

DRINKS

Speed Rack National Finals

Drink like a feminist at the Speed Rack National Finals, where the best female bartenders from around the country compete to make the fastest drinks and raise funds for breast cancer charities. It’s down to just 16 finalists of about 200 regional contenders to earn the title of Ms. Speed Rack 2017, while you sample boozy punches and small bites. The event is followed by Speed Rack Empowerment Day, which provides seminars and support for women in the spirits industry, on May 22. May 21, 4-8 p.m., Weylin, 175 Broadway, $30, speed-rack.com

STREET FAIR

Fifth Avenue Fair

Get to know the small businesses of Park Slope during the Fifth Avenue Fair, when over 200 restaurants, shops, galleries and boutiques pour out into the street for passersby to enjoy while they stroll freely down the neighborhood’s central thoroughfare. The day features a Vintage Car Show, live bands from Brooklyn Music Factory and free fitness classes all afternoon like yoga to Zumba. May 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fifth Ave. between Sterling Place and 12th Street, Brooklyn, free, parkslopefifthavenuebid.com

DRINKS

Taste New York

Explore New York by the glass as you sample craft wine, beer, cider and spirits from across the state. Dozens of brands come together in one spot for Taste New York, including Bedell Cellars, Saratoga Brewing, Ithaca Beer, Eve’s Cidery and Brooklyn Winery, spanning the Finger Lakes to Long Island. There will also be small bites from local eateries to round out the regional flavor profile. The VIP Experience adds a cocktail crafting lesson from Melissa Markert of Dead Rabbit. May 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pier A, 22 Battery Place, $75-$125, taste.ny.gov