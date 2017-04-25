How to live the rose lifestyle in New York

Calling rosé a summer essential is somehow still an understatement. Within five years, the pink wine displaced everything else to the point of causing notorious shortages in 2014 and 2015, but that’s not likely to happen again.

“I don’t think we will be running out of rosé this season,” says Sebastian Auvet, co-founder of Vin Sur Vingt wine bars. Importers have not just learned what we like, bringing in more quantities of rosé wines each year, but they’re seeking out new and underexplored wineries around the world to find them. “I think last summer surprised the industry when lesser-known regions and producers of rosé were fairly successful.”

So much for not being considered real wine. With such a cult following, it was only a matter of time before rosé-themed events and wine bars arrived to keep wine lovers in the pink lifestyle to which they’ve grown accustomed. Check out some of the best ways to live the rosé way.

La Nuit en Rosé

Sail away for a night of sipping under the stars at the fourth annual La Nuit en Rosé. Spend two leisurely rose-hued hours cruising on the lux Hornblower Infinity Yacht with live music while sipping more than 100 varieties of rosé, with snacks by Vin sur Vingt Wine Bars, a specialty cheese bar, a Pasta & Risotto Lounge and frozen treats by DF Mavens. For the true devotees, spring for VIP access that grants you an extra hour aboard with a See The World Through Rosé paired tasting of wines and food. $95-$195, May 18-20, 3-4 p.m., 7:30-10:30 p.m., Pier 40, 353 West St., lanuitenrose.com

Rosé Terrace at Perrine

For some French ambiance with your rose, head uptown to The Pierre, the Central Park-adjacent hotel that just opened a new sidewalk Rosé Terrace straight off the streets of Paris. Located just off Central Park with a menu inspired by summer in Provence, the terrace will highlight wines by Château d’Esclans — makers of the Hamptons’ official rosé, Whispering Angel. Beginning Memorial Day, arrive at 5 p.m. for a weekly Rosé Thursday happy hour, plus special celebrations for France’s biggest summer events like its La Fête du Musique summer solstice street party on June 21 and Bastille Day on July 13. 2 E. 61st St., perrinenyc.com

Rosé Soirée

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, when the Hamptons throws open its beaches and gardens for the sun-starved urbanites desperately seeking some tranquility. Welcoming you with an evening of art and local wines is Dan’s Rosé Soirée at the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 28. Sip more than 25 rosé varieties from wineries in the Hamptons, North Fork and beyond, paired with bites from area restaurants and some of NYC’s hottest chefs. VIP tickets include an afterparty with live music and Rock Angel rosé. $99 through May 1, then $125; VIP $185, 25 Jobs Lane, danstasteofsummer.com

Sabbia

Each spring is a chance to take a trip to the Italian seaside without ever leaving NYC. Eataly Flatiron’s rooftop bar Sabbia returns to its full Mediterranean splendor with cabanas, a bruschetta bar and shucked-to-order oysters beginning May 1. But this year, the rosé craze has properly arrived in Italy, with a massive wine list of over 50 pink wines to choose from as well as a housemade frosé cocktail. They’re even shutting down the rooftop on Friday, May 25, for a special all-rosé dance party to welcome the summer. 200 Fifth Ave., eataly.com

Pinknic

It’s only been around for one year, but summer would already feel incomplete without Pinknic, the rosé-themed music festival on Governors Island. The all-pink (down to the dress code, even for guys!) weekend of outdoor eating, lawn games and dancing returns June 24-25 with longer hours for extra summer vibes, plenty of frosé and a Ferris wheel for those perfect city skyline snaps. $75+, pinknic.com