See Jake Miller perform Overnight live at Build Studio

Singer Jake Miller is already having the best year ever.

The 24-year-old L.A.-based performer just released his second EP, “Overnight,” and announced he’ll be touring the U.S. with Fifth Harmony this summer.

He’s also about to add some Zoolander cred to his resume, signing with Wilhelmina Models. Yet even among all the madness, he still makes time to support BFF Simone Biles as she Dances With the Stars. Get you a man who’s also a cheerleader for you, ladies.

Before setting off on his own European headlining tour this week, Miller is stopping by Build Studio at 692 Broadway on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. to chat about his new album and, deep breaths everyone, perform a few songs.

Alas, you won’t be able to snag a seat — all Build Series events are free, so keep an eye on the calendar — but you can still watch live online and through the Build app. Previous Build chats with stars like Katie Holmes and model-singer Tyrese are also available for streaming.