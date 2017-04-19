Live like a rich, beer-loving eccentric at Beer Mansion

Imagine five rooms filled with beers from six breweries, plus amazing food from around Brooklyn, live music and all the entertainment you can drink — that's Beer Mansion. Once you've had your fill of sudsy fun, there's plenty of other things to do in NYC, too.

ARTS

Yum’s the Word: “High-ce Cream”

It’s warming up, and your munchies might start trending colder. If you’re thinking “ice cream cake,” you’ll be among friends at Yum’s the Word, a storytelling show that also serves cake. (You won’t find that at the Moth!) This show’s theme is “High-ce Cream: How High Are You?” and features true stories of people getting stoned out of their minds (or what they remember, anyway). Oh yes, and it takes place on 4/20. Two cakes will feature Ben & Jerry's Phish Food and Half Baked. April 20, 7:30 p.m., The Gallery at Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., $15-$20, yumsthewordshow.com

BEAUTY

Mini makeovers with Alex Garza

Get a fresh new look for spring with a free five-minute makeover using #MyTrueBeauty products by EcoTools, which is parking a portable makeup studio in Astor Place. Lucky fans will also have the chance to talk all things brushes and smoky eyes with Youtube makeup star Alex Garza and have a chance to score freebies to take home. April 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 20-26 Astor Place, free

DRINKS

International Dinner Pairings: Argentina

If there’s not a fun vacation on the horizon for you, at least fake a culinary getaway by attending City Winery’s International Pairing Dinner Series. Thursday’s event serves a three-course meal with wines from Argentina and dishes influenced by regional flavors. Ana Lovaglio Balbo will discuss the chosen pairings from Susana Balbo Wines. April 20, 7-9 p.m., City Winery, 122 Varick St., $100, citywinery.com

DANCE

“Wake Up and Smell the Coffee”

Amid 1,500 used cardboard coffee cups, dancers literally glide through garbage to convey the urgency of environmental conservation through Butoh, a theatrical choreography style from Japan. The imagery paints a bleak picture about the tons of non-recyclable waste we carelessly tear through and leave for landfills — just in time for Earth Day! “Wake Up and Smell the Coffee” is an evening-length performance by Vangeline Theater, running for three nights in Greenpoint. April 20-22, 8 p.m., Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer St., Brooklyn, $16-$20, triskelionarts.org

THEATER

Shakespeare Villains

Shakespeare comes to the park beginning this Friday with The Drilling Company’s celebration of the “beasts and scoundrels” from some of the Bard’s most famous works, from the treacherous Iago of “Othello” to Lady Macbeth and Richard III. April 21, 6:30 p.m., Fountain Terrace, free, bryantpark.org

THEMED PARTY

Beer Mansion

After five years, Brooklyn Brewery is finally staging its biggest beer-themed party at home. We’re talking five fully themed rooms inspired by different styles of beer (think a forest of hoppy lagers and a stoop party with kolschs). Included is, of course, unlimited beer tastings from Brooklyn Brewery and five of their fellow brewers from around the city, with food (for purchase) from the likes of Roberta’s, Frankel’s, Bunker and the brewery’s own executive chef Andrew Gerson. Plus live music by local bands, plus tons of art, tech, games and surprises. April 21-22, 6-10 p.m., The Monto & The Well, 272 Meserole St., East Williamsburg, $65, brooklynbrewerymash.com

POETRY

Free Shakespeare Sonnet Slam

Diehard Bard fans aren’t the only ones who will get a kick out of the Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam that’s free to attend in Central Park on Friday. For three hours, 154 volunteers will read all 154 of the legendary scribe’s sonnets. It’s quite the spectacle, and it kicks off with Sonnet #1 read by Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”). Other special guests include television and stage actors like Richard Thomas, Peter Francis James and Candy Buckley. April 21, 1-4 p.m., Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park, free, shakespearesonnetslam.com

ARTS

“We Wanted A Revolution”

Before “she persisted,” they did: Forty black women artists are recognized at the Brooklyn Museum in “We Wanted A Revolution: Black Radical Women 1965-85,” which is on display as part of the series, “A Year of Yes: Reimagining Feminism.” The exhibition highlights over 200 pieces of vital social activism artworks by black second-wave feminists, ranging from film and video to painting and photography. An opening day symposium features some of the subjects. April 21-Sept. 17, Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pwky., Brooklyn, free with admission, brooklynmuseum.org

ARTS

Public Art Party

Support independent investigative journalism and social activism at the all-day Public Art Party. It kicks off with a silent auction and live music at Shoestring Studio with food and drink for sale, followed at 5 p.m. by stand-up, burlesque, bands and other performances at Shoestring Press up the road. Entry is free with a suggested donation at the door; there will also be a raffle (which can be joined online) to raise funds for Lady Parts Justice League and ProPublica. April 22, noon-11 p.m., Shoestring Studio, 640 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, $10-$15 (suggested), shoestringstudiony.com

FOOD

NYC Chili Cookoff

Things are going to get heated at the Chili Cookoff hitting Staten Island this weekend, where both beginners and all-stars can face off for local bragging rights and the chance to move on to the world championship with the International Chili Society! The stakes are high and the competition will be fierce. Head to Historic Richmond Town for a day of sampling the hearty, spicy homemade contenders, and weigh in on the winners (but probably do not weigh in when you get home). April 22, Noon-4 p.m., Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island, $12.75-$15, historicrichmondtown.org

ARTS

“Patti Issues”/”Bad With Money”

If you can’t get enough of other people’s problems, especially told with blistering humor and brutal honesty, get to the Duplex for back-to-back performances of Ben Rimalower’s autobiographical monologues, playing three Mondays starting next week. “Patti Issues” is about coming out, drugs, Patti Lupone and the actor’s relationship with his gay dad. “Bad With Money” chronicles his struggle with debt, alcoholism and prostitution. It’s complicated, it’s a riot, and it’s all true. April 24, May 15, June 12, 7 & 9 p.m., Duplex, 61 Christopher St., $25, benrimalower.com

FOOD

Mac & Cheese Smackdown

The mack daddy of all macaroni-and-cheese competitions returns at Berg’n in Williamsburg. Brooklyn restaurants dish up their best of a simple-sounding dish with limitless possibility — and you get to feast on the results. In addition to samples, your ticket also comes with two Tsing Taos, which you can enjoy against a backdrop spun by DJ Jeronimo. Choose from two evening sessions. April 24, 6-7:30 & 8:30-10, Berg’n, 899 Bergen St., $35, bergn.com

DECORATING

Design on a Dime New York

Over 60 designers create stunning vignettes that together form a breathtaking experience of home decor #goals at Design on a Dime New York, an annual charity event benefiting Housing Works. See the showroom and shop during public sale days on April 28-29 or attend the Opening Night Reception on April 27. The Groundbreaker Awards Dinner, hosted by Alan Cumming, takes place April 26. April 26-29, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $200-$2,500, doadnyc2017.splashthat.com