Find BOGO drinks and food deals in Lower Manhattan all summer

Summer brings a lot to get excited about, and one of the best is the return of great deals that make usually pricey Lower Manhattan a more appetizing destination.

Today marks the return of #GetLow, a summer-long promotion of offers on dining and drinks after 4 p.m. on Tuesdays in an area that’s booming with new openings.

Set up by the Downtown Alliance, this year’s #GetLow features 35 restaurants and bars offering various discounts like 20 percent off pastries at Epicerie Boulud, which just opened in the Westfield World Trade Center mall, buy-one-get-one drinks at riverside brunch favorite Fresh Salt, and a free appetizer or dessert (with purchase of two entrees) at the Conrad Hilton’s Atrio Wine Bar & Restaurant.

To get the deals, which are good every Tuesday through Aug. 29, download the #GetLow punchcard and show it on your phone when you order. Just remember that the offers don’t include tax or tip, so be sure to give some of that cash you saved back to the hardworking waitstaff.