The 7 best ways to celebrate Outdoor Fest 2017

Summer is here and it’s time to get out and active. Get off the couch with a little help from Outdoor Fest, the annual celebration of nature in NYC and its environs. The ten day slate of excursions and workshops includes camping, hiking, fly fishing, bike riding — even speed dating. Here are seven activities on our radar.

Outdoor Fest Campout

The Fest kicks off on Sat., June 3, with an epic overnight campout at the Kaufman Campgrounds on Staten Island. There’s a little something for everybody: a 5K night trail race, fly fishing, pop up vinyasa yoga, a guided hike, survival skills workshop and more. The night culminates with a concert by Brooklyn-based group Bandits on the Run, with bonfires and free beer. It’s an easy Lyft ride away from the Staten Island Ferry, or sign up for a VIP ticket and get a free shuttle from the ferry. BYO camping equipment. Sat., June 3, 3 p.m. - Tickets from $59, register at eventbrite.com

Mappy Hours

Got a case of wanderlust and hankering for whiskey? Attend one of two mappy hours at Best Made Company store in Tribeca, which pairs adventure storytelling with the most sippable of brown liquors. On June 6, nature photographer Natasha Shapiro will share tales from her worldwide travels; and on June 7, NYC-based naturalist Ken Chaya will discuss Central Park Entire, his illustrated map of the park’s flora and fauna, geology and architectural landmarks. June 6 and June 7, 7 p.m., Best Made, 36 White St, $5, free whisky, register at outdoorfest.com

Rail-trail bike tour to Captain Lawrence Brewery

Hosted by Gotham Bicycle Tours, this 35 mile bike trek along the Hudson River rewards you for your pedaling with pints at Captain Lawrence Brewery in Elmsford, NY. Take your bike on the Metro-North to Brewster, NY, and then ride down to the brewery, where you’ll get ten complimentary tastings. Water, snacks and a picnic lunch provided. Saturday, June 10, 8:50 a.m.- 6 p.m., $103, eventbrite.com

Speed dating

Seeking an activity partner? Find your hiking/fishing/and love match at this night of speed dating at Paragon Sports hosted by LuvBird, an online dating app for lovers of the great outdoors. Complimentary drinks. Wed., June 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Paragon Sports Loft, 867 Broadway, Free, register at eventbrite.com

Horseshoe Crab nature walk

It’s mating season for our favorite prehistoric, armored bottom-feeders. At high tide during full and new moons, they emerge onto the shore to lay their eggs. As part of Outdoor Fest, NYC Wild will host a nature walk at Plumb Beach, where you can spot the horseshoe crabs doing their thing from sunset through full moon rise. Drive there yourself, or meet up with other attendees to take the B44 bus south to the last stop. BYO picnic dinner. Friday, June 9, 5:30-10:30 p.m., free, eventbrite.com

Fly fishing

Wanted to slip into a pair of waders and stand in a stream ever since you saw “A River Runs Through It”? Here’s a chance to try out the pastime yourself without having to trek out to Montana. On June 5, learn the basics at Fly Fishing 101, a night of free instruction from Freestone Expeditions guides over at the Filson store on Great Jones (with free beer from Sierra Nevada). If you get the hang of it, try out your skills on a weekend fly fishing trip in the Catskills. Freestone will supply all the gear, but BYO sleeping bag and tent. Fly Fishing 101, Monday, June 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Filson, 40 Great Jones, Free; Weekend Getaway, Sat. June 10, 7:30 a.m.- Sun. June 11, 6 p.m., $395, eventbrite.com

Hiking

The fest provides plenty of opportunities to get out and trudge around. Lowa Boots hosts a guided, three mile hike to Breakneck Ridge ($25) on Sunday, June 4. Or on Thursday evening, June 8, stay more local with a sunset hike in Inwood Park, (free) led by members of the Natural Areas Conservancy. On Saturday, June 10, join Upstate Adventure Guides, LLC, on a six mile hike ($5) along the Long Path in New Jersey’s Fort Lee Historic Park. More info. at outdoorfest.com