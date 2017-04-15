Party like Alan Cumming every night at Club Cumming

Actor Alan Cumming is taking his nightclub concept out of his dressing room and into the East Village with Club Cumming.

Club Cumming will open sometime in September inside the space currently occupied by the popular gay dive bar Eastern Bloc at 505 E. Sixth St., which will get some major renovations, according to LGBT online magazine Unicorn Booty.

Expect “a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights and as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself,” according to Cummings’ rep, quoted in Page Six. “Alan wants it to be a home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun.”

If the origins of Club Cumming are any indication, that doesn’t necessarily mean a swinging gay cabaret every night. The Broadway actor and “Good Wife” star started in his “Cabaret” dressing room, where he hosted intimate after-show parties into the early morning for guests like Michelle Williams, including low-key events like vegan soup night (he did the cooking!)

Cumming’s partner in the project is high-profile promoter Daniel Nardicio, who tells Out: “Alan is highbrow/lowbrow, and so am I … we’ll bring back Reading For Filth, the reading series Brian Butterick did, as well as having all sorts of live performances, like Brian Newman, who’s Lady Gaga’s trumpet player/jazz bandleader, and hopefully Amanda Lepore’s CD release party.”