This NYC staple is making rose donuts that put the flowers to shame

Roses may be red and violets may be blue, but these rose donuts are better than either — you can see that it’s true.

Valentine’s Day might be in the rearview mirror, but Doughnut Plant’s new offering — the rose donut — has us swooning. In fact, if they keep the donut around long enough, we have our eyes on a dozen of these beauties instead of a bouquet of flowers.

This spiral sweet was the delicious brain child of Mark Israel of Doughnut Plant in honor of Mother’s Day, but Instagrammers quickly took up a torch for the cute confection. They’re the latest must-snap snack for foodstagrammers around New York, although we’re surprised anyone manages to take a picture before digging into their donut.

Dubbed “Doughflowers” by the beloved shop, each dramatic donut will set you back $5. The artistically layered dough looks slightly larger than a regular donut, though, so you’ll get your money’s worth. Whether you’re a jelly, chocolate dipped, or basic glaze fan, you’re going to want to take a break from your go-to order for this new addition to the Doughnut Plant menu. Each of these cute yeast donuts is topped with one of three flavored glazes — blood orange, strawberry or rose — and it’s clear from the photos that the glaze settles into all the folds in the layers of dough. Yes, we’re saying you’re going to get delicious pockets of goodness reminiscent of the inside most part of cinnamon rolls.

There’s no rush to get your paws on one of these pretties, though. They’re available indefinitely at all Doughnut Plant locations, according to Time Out. (Start planning Valentine's Day 2018 or special anniversary surprises.)

You can find pastry-packed locations of the chain on the Lower East Side and in Chelsea in Manhattan, in Long Island City, Queens and in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.