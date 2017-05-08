Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline The Meadows 2017 music fest

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival has revealed its headliners, with 20 more acts than last year led by Jay Z, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz, Nas, Basstemple, Weezer and Run the Jewels.

Back for its second year Sept. 15-17 at Citi Field, The Meadows 2017 will be bigger not just in starpower but by a whole day, featuring 60 of the biggest stars of the rap, pop rock, and even blues scenes. Producer Founders Entertainment didn't specify which acts will be playing on which days, but since your ticket options are all three-day passes, start planning your outfits now.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 10, at noon starting at $275 for an early bird GA pass up to $2,500 for the Platinum ticket to “experience the festival as if you were an artist.” In a rare perk for those who can't make it, The Meadows will also be shown live online via Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal.

The festival’s return to the Mets’ home stadium in Queens even kind of makes up for the lack of Electric Daisy Carnival, which is taking this year off.

Because The Meadows is produced by the same crew behind Governors Ball (back on Randall’s Island June 2-4), between these two festivals you’re pretty much checking off all the essential summer music acts. Like when Kanye West had to drop out of GovBall last year, he made it up to New York with a headlining gig at The Meadows.

Beyond the big names, this late-summer fest is also your chance to wake up to low-key major acts like Fantastic Negrito, who’s been busy redefining blues with a punk aesthetic and winning a Grammy for it earlier this year.

Check out the highlights from last year: