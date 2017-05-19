4 Philly music events you can't miss this summer

Whether you want to see your West Philly neighbors play or check out some epic acts, there's an impressive range of festivals happening this season. Here are four essential festivals to catch between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

It’s a family affair

The Queen of R&B herself will be in Philly to celebrate Independence Day on July 4! Mary J. Blige is headlining the free annual Wawa Welcome America July 4 concert. Known for her strong vocals combined with empowering messages, she’s the perfect performer to rock the parkway at the free concert. The weeklong festival has more than 50 events from June 29 to July 4.

If you go:

Wawa Welcome America July 4 Concert

Tuesday July 4, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

welcomeamerica.com

Free

The best of folk

Take a long weekend to go camping, get crafty and listen to an extensive folk lineup at the 56th annual Philadelphia Folk Festival. Old Crow Medicine Show, Graham Nash and Taj Mo headline this year in Upper Salford Township. Given folk is a broad genre, the music styles within it can make you think of country, bluegrass, or rock. So get in the spirit, tune your banjo and get ready to croon.

If you go:

Philadelphia Folk Festival

Thursday August 17-Sunday August 20

Old Pool Farm

1323 Salford Station Rd. Schwenksville, PA

pfs.org

$32.50-$152

It’s not a part of the house, it’s a lifestyle

Seeing musicians play on their West Philly porches isn’t unusual. But on June 3, it’s an organized affair with Porchfest. Check out hundreds of local musicians playing shows on their own porches, or getting together a larger show for the whole neighborhood. Musicians can sign up to host a show on their porch, and an interactive map is available online for Porchfest attendees to see who is playing and where to find them.

If you go:

West Philly Porchfest

Saturday June 3

westphillyporchfest.com

Free

Hometown heroes and more

A decade can fly by! The Roots Picnic turns 10 this year and the festival is guaranteed to be a party. The Roots themselves team up with Pharrell to headline the show. But as usual, it’s an entire day of amazing performances at Penn’s Landing. The lineup also includes pop diva Kimbra, R&B superwoman Solange, and so much more. The Roots Picnic is always a highlight of the summer, but this is one you definitely shouldn’t miss.

If you go:

Roots Picnic

Saturday June 3

Festival Pier at Penns Landing

601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

$75-$225

rootspicnic.com