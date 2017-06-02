The best rooftop bars in Philadelphia

From sports bars to high-end clubs, rooftop bars highlight what’s great about drinking in the city: the views. These venues draw crowds year after year, because they often bring something new to a night out in Philly. Here’s a roundup of the best places to drink this summer.

Tiki Philly

102 S. 13th St.

Save for the tiki-inspired deck this place boasts, make sure to check out the happy hour. And come hungry. Tiki Philly has a fun bar menu—ramen, bao buns and dumplings top the list. Plus, their happy hour features $4 beers and $3.5 bao buns.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St.

This view gazes over Independence Hall, 11 stories up. Stratus will be participating in Old City Eats weekly for food and drink specials this season, so be on the lookout for those. And since this venue hosts DJs, they’re adding live music to happy hour (5-7 p.m.) in mid-May. Look out for new summer cocktails, soon to be released.

Revolution House

200 Market St.

This place pairs great food with an Old City rooftop lookout. They’ve got some great dinner dishes, as well as smaller eats. Speaking of drinks, try something refreshing like the “Lost Woods” cocktail, complete with Tito's Vodka, mission fig purée, lavender syrup, grapefruit juice and blackberry & elderflower soaked fig.

Bok Bar

1901 South 9th St.

So this rooftop first opened in South Philly two years ago with a pop-up, but made a return appearance last year in early July with the new name Bok Bar. Last year, there were lots of local beers and chefs, and even a designated selfie spot because the views are so good. The 2017

Assembly

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Assembly tops The Logan Hotel, so it has a clear view of the Parkway. The menu is complete with small eats to pair with the bar’s extensive list of wines and champagne. This location is in the Logan Square neighborhood, so expect to pay a bit more than usual for this view and its libations.