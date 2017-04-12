 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

Chef Michael Solomonov partners with Sweetgreen

The famed restaurateur debuts the Zahav bowl later this month.

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 12, 2017
The Zahav Bowl | Allison Zauch
The Zahav Bowl Allison Zauch

Big fan of Zahav and Michael Solomonov? Of course you are. Completely obsessed with the crispy fresh salad chain Sweetgreen? Well your #humpday just got a little “sweeter.”

The Philly restaurateur has partnered up with Sweetgreen to create a special edition, Zahav bowl, named after his renowned restaurant in Society. (It’s the Meryl Streep of Philly restaurants — a darling of both industry insiders and foodie fans alike.)

From April 28 through the end of May, the Zahav bowl will be available at all Philly area Sweetgreen locations.

Here’s what’s in it: hot chickpeas, kale, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, almonds, Sweetgreen’s housemade hot sauce, “The Heat,” and is topped off with fresh dill and mint with a new lemon dill tahini dressing.

It seems to strike a balance with spiciness and lemony mint freshness. We can't wait to try it.

For more information, visit: sweetgreen.com

 

Have Your SayLeave a comment
 
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe