Chef Michael Solomonov partners with Sweetgreen

Big fan of Zahav and Michael Solomonov? Of course you are. Completely obsessed with the crispy fresh salad chain Sweetgreen? Well your #humpday just got a little “sweeter.”

The Philly restaurateur has partnered up with Sweetgreen to create a special edition, Zahav bowl, named after his renowned restaurant in Society. (It’s the Meryl Streep of Philly restaurants — a darling of both industry insiders and foodie fans alike.)

From April 28 through the end of May, the Zahav bowl will be available at all Philly area Sweetgreen locations.

Here’s what’s in it: hot chickpeas, kale, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, almonds, Sweetgreen’s housemade hot sauce, “The Heat,” and is topped off with fresh dill and mint with a new lemon dill tahini dressing.

It seems to strike a balance with spiciness and lemony mint freshness. We can't wait to try it.

For more information, visit: sweetgreen.com