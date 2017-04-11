Easter Promenade, The Decemberists and more to do this weekend

FESTIVALS

Cinedelphia Film Festival

April 13-29

PhilaMOCA

531 N. 12th St.

Various prices

cinedelphiafilmfestival.com

The fifth annual Cinedelphia Film Festival kicks off this weekend, with nearly 30 screenings of locally shot rarities and other oddball selections from the video era. The two-week fest begins Thursday night with the Philly premiere of “Blue Velvet Revisited,” which goes behind the scenes during the making of David Lynch neo-noir mystery “Blue Velvet.” Other flicks to look out for this weekend include 1980s punk rock sci-fi gem “Repo Man,” and a teenage vampire fable that garnered praise at Cannes and SXSW, “Transfiguration.”

Spring Family Festival

April 15, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St.

$14.50

constitutioncenter.org

A daylong, indoor-outdoor festival at the National Constitution Center Saturday benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the cheery organization that works to fight childhood cancer. Families can enjoy colonial-era games, live music, food trucks and, of course, all the lemonade their hearts desire. Kids 18 and under get in free, while half of the $14.50 adult admission goes straight to ALSF.

Easter Promenade

April 16, 12:30 p.m.

South Street

Pay as you go

southstreet.com

South Street celebrates Easter Sunday in a big way Sunday with a massive promenade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street to Headhouse Square. The day is rife with entertainment and delicious grub from area restaurants. Master of ceremonies Henri David leads the procession, amidst music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band and costumed Easter characters hopping all around. Come decked in your own holiday threads for a chance to win one of the 12 costume contests. Best Easter Bonnet, anyone?

Outbound Poetry Festival

Through April 21

30th Street Station

2955 Market St.

Free

Philadelphia celebrates National Poetry Month with two weeks’ worth of live, pop-up readings at 30th Street Station. Show up weekdays at 4:52 p.m. to hear recitations from some of the city’s most-celebrated wordsmiths, like current and former Philadelphia poet laureates Yolanda Wisher and Frank Sherlock, respectively. Things get a little more lively on Saturday, April 15, at 2:35 p.m., when a host of poets and musicians come together for an afternoon of poetry meshed with music.

PARK FUN

Wheel Fun Rentals Opens

April 15, noon-5 p.m.

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave.

Various prices

wheelfunrentals.com

Wheel Fun Rentals, the company that provides a variety of transport in parks around Philadelphia, returns for spring this Saturday with a kickoff event at FDR Park. All rentals — everything from pedal boats to kayaks to tandem bikes — that day will be 20 percent off. Plus, enjoy live music, food and adult beverages from local food trucks. Kid-friendly activities include a petting zoo, the Claymobile and a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

KIDS

Spring Break Circus Camp

Through April 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

5900A Greene St.

$80 and up

phillycircus.com

While they’re on spring break this week, let your little monkeys burn off steam at circus camp. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts hosts this brand new day camp that features big-top-centric activities out the wazoo. Led by trained circus professionals, little attendees can test their balance on a tightrope, try their hands at juggling, get all twisted up while hanging upside down on an aerial rope and more.

MUSIC

The Decemberists

April 14, 8 p.m.

The Fillmore Philadelphia

29 E. Allen St.

$67-$187

thefillmorephilly.com

Portland indie rockers The Decemberists — still riding high on the success of 2015’s many-thumbs-upped “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World” — come to Philadelphia on a quick two-week tour along the East Coast. They’ll be joined by Memphis singer-songwriter Julien Baker. The 21-year-old songstress also had a pretty big 2015. That’s the year she released her debut album “Sprained Ankle.”

Sweet Spirit

April 14, 8-11 p.m.

Dawson Street Pub

100 Dawson St.

$7

dawsonstreetpub.com

Fresh off the SXSW stage, Austin’s self-proclaimed “freak parade” Sweet Spirit sashay into Philly for a record release show in Manayunk. Led by standout vocalist Sabrina Ellis (think Gwen Stefani meets Freddie Mercury), album “St. Mojo” is an energetic blend of garage rock meets glam meets dance pop. It’ll be sure to have Main Street bumping Friday night.

Let’s Danza!

April 15, 8 p.m.

South Bowl

19 E. Oregon Ave.

$15-$20

southbowlphilly.com

Come together in the name of local celebrities and super danceable tunes Saturday night at South Bowl. Let’s Danza!, a Tony Danza-themed supergroup comprising members of Brothers Past and Particle, headline the evening that also features an opening performance by Space Bacon. In case you haven’t already guessed it, the Brooklyn-based jamtronica foursome takes its name from two other locally raised stars of the '80s, Kevin Spacey and Kevin Bacon.

Philly Celebrates Jazz

Through April

Various locations

creativephl.org

April is Jazz Appreciation Month in Philadelphia, which means you have 30 days to take in a host of events celebrating the genre. Check creativephl.org for a multitude of events happening every day — including free concerts in City Hall on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Among the one-off performances this weekend are legendary saxophonist Sam Reed at Canaan Baptist Church and a live jazz brunch at Manayunk Brewing Co. on Sunday.

