7 things you can’t miss at the Museum of the American Revolution

Yesterday, the Museum of the American Revolution officially opened in Philadelphia’s Historic District, encompassing 118,000 square feet of gallery space. What makes this particular museum so unique is that it goes beyond the stories of our Founding Fathers to acknowledge the contributions of all the individuals who took part in laying our nation’s foundation — including women, slaves and Native Americans.

Now that you can finally experience the museum yourself, here are seven things you can’t miss:

1. George Washington’s headquarters tent

Throughout most of the war, this tent, displayed in its own theater behind glass on the second floor, was used by George Washington as both his sleeping quarters and office.

2. Washington’s books and wartime correspondence

Want to get inside the head of one of our Founding Fathers? Head to the second floor to see Washington’s books and wartime correspondence which are also apart of the museum collection.

3. Rare military firearms

Have a passion for weaponry? Get a glimpse at the museum’s collection of rare firearms made in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Virginia.

4. The first newspaper printing of the Declaration of Independence

Talk about a scoop! The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first to print the history-making document on July 6, 1776.

5. A soldier’s wooden canteen from the war

What’s so special about it? It’s branded with UStates, when the United States was not yet a reality.

6. 18th century slave shackles for a small child

It's especially difficult — but necessary— to see this artifact.

7. “The March to Valley Forge”

This seminal 1883 work of art by William B.T. Trego was inspired by Washington Irving’s “Life of George Washington,” which described the journey as “sad and dreary.”

Bonus: Your ticket is valid for two consecutive days.

There is so much to see in this museum, you’ll be glad for the extra time to take it all in. Admission is $19 for adults, $17 for college students and active military with ID and $12 for children 6 and up. Kids 5 and under will be admitted without charge.